    Karnataka HC rejects Yediyurappa's plea to quash FIR in land denotification case

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Jan 06: In yet another setback to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, the Karnataka High Court has refused to quash an FIR filed against him in the illegal land denotification case.

    The court also imposed Rs 25,000 cost on the Chief Minister.

    Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa
    When the plea by Yediyurappa came up on Tuesday, Justice John Michael Cunha dismissed it and directed the Lokayukta police to continue the investigation in the matter.

    This is the second time within a span of a fortnight that the court has dismissed his second plea.

    75 people who returned from the UK yet to be traced: Karnataka Health Min

    Earlier on December 23, the court had rejected his plea to quash criminal proceedings in another land denotification case.

    The case relates to the denotification of 1.11 acre land at Gangenahalli, which is part of the Matadahalli layout in RT Nagar in the city in which former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and others are also accused.

    Based on a complaint by social activist Jayakumar Hiremath, the Lokayukta police had registered a case under section 420 of the IPC against the accused in 2015.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 6, 2021, 16:51 [IST]
