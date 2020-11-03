Karnataka HC rejects bail plea of Sanjana Galrani, Ragini Dwivedi in drugs case

71.1 per cent polling for four legislative council seats in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Nov 03: Karnataka High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of actresses Sanjana Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi in connection with a case related to the alleged drug abuse in the Kannada film industry.

Also, the Court dismissed the petitions filed by three other accused, Shivapraksh, Abhiswamy, and Prashanth Raju G, who have sought anticipatory bail apprehending their arrest by the CCB.

The Central Crime Branch, probing the drug case arrested Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani in September. Shivaprakash is still at large, the police said.

The two actresses and the drug supplier Prashant Ranka were in the CCB custody till September 13 and were later remanded to judicial custody on September 14. Prashant was also denied bail. Since then they were lodged in the Parappana Agrahara Central jail here.

The city police intensified investigation into the drug abuse among celebrities after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people, including a Malayalam tele serial actress Anikha and Bineesh Kodiyeri's aide Mohammed Anoop with synthetic drugs.

The trio were charged with supplying drugs to the celebrities in Bengaluru including Kannada film actors and singers. One of the high profile accused is Aditya Alva, son of former minister Late Jeevaraj Alva.

The CCB probing the case had even raided the Mumbai residence of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi who has married Alva's sister but to no avail.