Karnataka Gram Panchayat election results 2020: BJP-supported candidates will win, says CM

Bengaluru, 30: The results of the just-concluded Gram Panchayat elections in Karnataka will be declared on Wednesday. It can be seen that counting of votes for 5,728 Gram Panchayats that went for polls in two phases on December 22 and 27 began at 8 am.

The results are likely to be announced late as ballot papers were used in polls except in Bidar district where EVMs were used, polls officials said.

Among a total of 91,339 seats in 5,728 Gram Panchayats of 226 talkus in the state, 43,238 went to polls in the first phase, while voting for 39,378 seats took place in the second phase. Candidates for 8,074 seats have been elected unopposed. A total of 2,22,814 candidates were in the electoral fray.

In the first phase, it can be seen that a voter turnout of about 82 per cent was recorded while the second phase had seen around 80 per cent polling.

Polling in both phases was held with necessary COVID-19 guidelines in place amid the prevailing pandemic situation.

On Monday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had exhorted confidence that the ruling BJP supported candidates are likely to win a majority of the seats.

"According to my information, it is certain that 85-90 per cent BJP supported candidates will get elected in Gram Panchayat polls," a news agency quoted him as saying.