Karnataka govt wants ban on SDPI, PFI, but waits for police report

Bengaluru, Aug 21: The Karnataka Cabinet has in principle agreed that there should be a ban on the Popular Front of India and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). However, the decision would be formalised only after a comprehensive review of the evidence against the two outfits.

The Cabinet has asked the police to submit a detailed report detailing evidence on the organisations' suspected role in communal riots and anti-social activities.

The Cabinet discussed the riots and the alleged role of the groups in question. But we did not take any specific decision as there was no report or recommendation from the police to take a call. We will surely act against them after getting a report from the police said law and parliamentary affairs minister, J C Madhuswamy.

The law minister also said that they are checking if the provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act are sufficient to hand out a punishment to the culprits and make them pay for the losses they caused. If needed the government will even amend the act and ensure that the losses are compensated, Madhuswamy also said.

The government is only trying to protect its interest as it should be in a position to defend and substantiate the action before the Centre and court, the law minister said when asked, if the government was being too cautious on the issue.