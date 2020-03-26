  • search
    Karnataka govt to take legal action on landlords if found to be harassing tenants to vacate

    Bengaluru, Mar 26: The Karnataka government on Thursday issued an order claiming that the government would take strict actions towards those landlords who harass their tenants to vacate fearing the outbreak of coronavirus.

    It is also said that these tenants, directly/indirectly associated with doctors and paramedical staff who are treating the coronavirus patients.

    Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department, Jawaid Akthar urged the deputy commissioner of the district, BBMP commissioner, Joint Commissioner of BBMP and district Commissioner of Police to take strict actions against those landlords if such incidents come to light.

    With 51 cases of coronoavirus registered in Karnataka and eight are to be from Bengaluru, landlords harassing the tenants to vacate the house would cause more trouble than cure.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 12:02 [IST]
