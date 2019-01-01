  • search
    Karnataka Govt to re-look into steel bridge project

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Jan 1: Karnataka Government is reconsidering controversial steel bridge project which was stalled following massive opposition by NGOs and activists.

    Speaking on steel bridge row, Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara, said, "It's not the question of the steel bridge, we need an elevated road from Esteem mall to Chalukya circle. There is a lot of congestion, it was a very good plan, I don't know why it was stalled."

    Karnataka Govt to re-look into steel bridge project
    Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara. Courtesy: ANI news

    Parameshwara We want to relook at it, I'd like to discuss it with CM, Cabinet will take decision, people are facing traffic issues. We're talking about easing traffic in Bengaluru. I will leave it in public domain for suggestions, I'm open for it.

    Also Read | New Year 2019: Bengaluru City Police win hearts at midnight

    It may be recalled that the 6.7 km steel bridge, estimated to cost Rs. 1,800 crore, was scrapped amid firm opposition by many citizens. It would have required the chopping of 812 trees and Bengaluru residents had managed to get the National Green Tribunal to stop its construction pending an audit.

    Then Bengaluru city development minister K George had scrapped the plan, saying as a "decision taken with pain."

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 1, 2019, 15:58 [IST]
