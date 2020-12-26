Karnataka govt to issue guidelines to curb New Year eve revelry in Bengaluru soon

Bengaluru, Dec 26: Days after the State government withdrew night curfew hours before enforcing it on Thursday up to January 2, COVID-induced guidelines to restrict New Year eve revelry on December 31 is expected to be issued soon, state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said, "Though the night curfew has been withdrawn, the city police commissioner will soon announce guidelines to prevent large gatherings in public places and crowding in bars, pubs and restaurants to ensure physical distancing for containing the virus spread."

In accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the Union Home Ministry and the guidelines of the Union Health Ministry, the state government has already banned revellers from gathering in large numbers on New Year's eve in the city's downtown, especially on MG Road and Brigade Road, where revellers throng to usher in the New Year.

Handshakes and hugs have also been barred to minimise contact between the revellers. Wearing mask and sanitising hands have been made compulsory.

"Security will be strengthened and vigil will be enhanced with the deployment of additional police personnel in public places, markets, shopping malls and theatres to avoid revellers from jostling," Bommai said.

Though COVID cases have been declining in the city, which accounts for 50 per cent of the southern state's caseload, experts fear a second wave of the virus due to cold weather and violation of virus-induced guidelines by the citizens.

State Revenue Minister R Ashok recently said that though it was customary for the people to celebrate the event on the last night of every year, the virus had devastated the country over the last 9 months. The occasion should be observed solemnly and in the memory of those who lost the battle against the pandemic.