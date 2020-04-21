Doorstep delivery of essentials launched in Bengaluru, orders can be sent via WhatsApp

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Apr 20: Amid coronavirus lockdown, the Karnataka government has decided to facilitate doorstep delivery of groceries and medicines in Bengaluru over a phone call or on WhatsApp on number 08061914960.

The Chief Minister said the Homeline, an initiative for doorstep delivery of essentials across Bengaluru city limits during the lockdown and claimed to be India's first integrated voice and message platform to provide citizens services

"It's pilot has been successful in Bengaluru South.

The procedure to place an order entails typing out the list or sending a photo of the list of grocery items required or a picture of the doctor s prescription in case of medicines. The delivery would be made within a day.

Whenever customers place an order, the items are bought from the store closest to their homes, thus ensuring that even the neighbourhood store is able to conduct sufficient trade during the lockdown.

The platform, provides citizens with services to order groceries, fruits, vegetables, medicines and essentials "through an ecosystem of 16,000 merchants across Bengaluru and best in class delivery partners to bring it right to an individual's doorstep."

Around 5,000 delivery agents are being roped in by the government.

No need to step out for groceries, veggies or medicines during this #lockdown! CM @BSYBJP today inaugurated a home delivery helpline introduced by #BBMP & Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority. Follow the steps illustrated in the accompanying graphic to order.#Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/I7mUsNVa2l — B.H.Anil Kumar,IAS (@BBMPCOMM) April 21, 2020

"We hope that with this initiative, lesser people will step out of their homes. We urge people to stay at home and avoid getting out on the roads" said Yediyurappa.

Doorstep delivery of essentials: How to order

Save the number: 08061914960

Message HI- to the number

Share your location /address

Type A for Groceries and vegetables OR B for Medicines

Type your order items or send a picture of your grocery list

After sending the list, your order will be placed

You will receive an SMS confirming your order along with the transaction ID

Delivery partner will deliver at a designated time

Pay for the items ordered along with a Rs 10 additional delivery fee.