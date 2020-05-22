Karnataka govt to bear Shramik train travel cost till May 31: CM BS Yediyurappa

Bengaluru, May 22: The Karnataka government on Friday said it would bear the travel cost of migrant workers and stranded people to their respective states by Shramik trains upto May 31.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, in a series of tweets, said the government has considered the plea of migrant workers who were unable to bear the travel expenditure to go back to their home towns.

"The government considers migrant workers, who have come from far flung parts of our country, as our own people and it is my firm belief that they too must be supported by the State," he said.

Shramik trains are being operated by sharing the fare on a 85-15 ratio between the Railways and the state governments. According to reports, some states had refused to pay the fare for migrant workers, resulting in the labourers paying for the trips.