Karnataka govt revokes licenses of more than 100 pharmacies amid COVID-19 surge

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Bengaluru, July 07: The Karnataka government has on Monday revoked the licenses of 110 pharmacies for failing to maintain record of people who bought medicines for Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

Earlier, the state government had ordered all chemists, druggists, and pharmacists to keep record the contact details of those purchasing medicines for the "treatment of symptoms like fever (antipyretics and anti-inflammatory), cold (anti-allergic) and cough (anti-tussive)".

The action has been taken under provisions of the Karnataka Epidemic Disease (Covid-19) Regulation 2020, according to a notice from the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.

Kalaburagi district (70) has the most number of violators, followed by Vijayapura (15) and Raichur (9) districts. Five in Bagalakote, four each in Mysuru and Bidar, and three in Bengaluru were identified for violating the norms.

According to the latest Karnataka War Room report, the source of infection of over 10 per cent of the total cases in the state were identified as either ILI or SARI.

Meanwhile, the state government issued a show-cause notice to Apollo Hospital in Seshadripuram, Bengaluru for overcharging patient for Covid-19 test with Rs 6,000 instead of fixed rate by government at Rs 4,500.

Amid the surge in number of coronavirus positive cases in Karnataka, a team of officials from the Union Ministry of Health met Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

While the team was apprised of the Covid-19 scenario in the state, discussions were also held to strategise the State's response action to the pandemic.