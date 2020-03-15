  • search
Trending Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka govt postpones exams for classes VII to IX till March 31

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Mar 15: The Karnataka government has announced postponement of annual examinations for classes seventh to ninth till March 31 as part of measures to prevent spread of coronavirus, which has claimed one life and affected five others in the state.

    Karnataka govt postpones exams for classes VII to IX till March 31
    Representational Image

    Revised exam dates will be declared later and the students would have study holidays till then, an Education department circular said here. "As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the annual examination of class seventh, eighth and ninth has been postponed till March 31," the Director of Public Instruction said in the circular on Saturday.

    Coronavirus: This surgical shop in Kerala's Kochi is selling face masks at Rs 2

    This was applicable to all schools, including private and unaided schools, it said. However, there would be no change in the exam schedule for class X, set to beginning on March 27, the order said. The class XII board examinations were already underway and would continue as scheduled, officials said.

    The government has already announced holiday for students up to class six as part of precautionary measure to contain the pandemic.

    On Friday, it has announced lock-down of malls, cinema theatres, pubs and night clubs for a week and asked advised IT and other professionals working in air-conditioned places to work from home for time being, for about a week.

    India under lockdown: Confirmed coronavirus cases jump to 107

    A 76-year old man from Kalaburagi died on March 10 while being treated for suspected coronavirus, becoming India's first COVID-19 fatality. Five others, who have tested positive for coronavirus, are undergoing treatment.

    More KARNATAKA GOVERNMENT News

    Read more about:

    karnataka government examinations

    Story first published: Sunday, March 15, 2020, 13:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 15, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X