Karnataka Govt LIVE: BJP will parade all 15 MLAs before swearing-in, says DKS

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, July 26: B S Yeddyurappa will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka at 6 pm.

The development comes in the wake of Yeddyurappa meeting with Governor Vajubhai Vala and staking a claim to form the government.

For now, Yeddyurappa would be the only one to take oath. He said that about the rest he would make a decision after speaking with the central leadership.

Follow the LIVE updates here:

Parliamentary democracy is being butchered in Karnataka.



How can @BSYBJP stake claim to form govt when they dont have the numbers.



How can the Governor who is the safe keeper of the constitution give his consent ? Where is the Rule of LAW ! @narendramodi @AmitShah ! pic.twitter.com/9b9LDkPGGX — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) July 26, 2019 Parliamentary democracy is being butchered in Karnataka, says Congress As instructed by our national president Shri @AmitShah ji & working president of @BJP4India Shri @JPNadda ji, Shri @BSYBJP has met his Excellency Governor of Karnataka to stake claim to form government.@BSYBJP will take oath as CM of Karnataka today at 6 pm. — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) July 26, 2019 State BJP unit tweeted: "As instructed by our national president Shri @AmitShah ji & working president of @BJP4India Shri @JPNadda ji, Shri @BSYBJP has met his Excellency Governor of Karnataka to stake claim to form government.@BSYBJP will take oath as CM of Karnataka today at 6 pm." DK Shivakumar reacted to BJP staking claim to form new government and BS Yeddyurappa swearing-in as the new chief minister and said, "It's up to them what they do next — the BJP and the rebels. I've heard BJP will parade all 15 MLAs. All I can say about the MLAs is that it appears they are "the most satisfied" of the lot." ''We shall issue around 3,000 passes for public. A giant TV screen has been set outside Raj Bhavan,'' says city police commissioner Alok Kumar Bengaluru police commissioner Alok Kumar says,''Elaborate security arrangements put in place for swearing-in ceremony.'' Karnataka assembly has become an experimental lab for @BJP4Karnataka & BJP backed governor to try unconstitutional ways to form govt.



In what article of the constitution is the governor allowed to permit the party to form govt that doesn't have majority?



It is shame!! — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) July 26, 2019 Siddaramaiah tweets Yeddyurappa will have to prove his majority by July 31 2019. On the rebels, Shobha says that three have lost their membership. However the rest of them remain with their parent party. There would be a decision soon, she said. The rebels have lost trust in their own leadership, she also said. Shobha Karandlaje, Senior BJP leader says that she is happy with the decision. I am confident that he will take all into confidence and help the farmers a great deal, she also said. Corruption Icon and Former Jail Bird Shri @BSYBJP has used his excellent Horse Trading skills to subvert democracy and come to power.



People of Karnataka remember his disastrous tenure as CM between 2008-2011, which ended with BSY in Jail.



History is all set to repeat again. https://t.co/0M28Z49PQM — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) July 26, 2019 Karnataka Congress tweeted,''Corruption icon and former Jail Bird Shri BS Yeddyurappa has used his excellent horse-trading skills to subvert democracy and come to power.'' The 14-month-old Congress-JDS coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy collapsed on July 22 after losing the vote of confidence in the assembly in a climax to the three-week long intense power struggle triggered by the raft of resignations by the rebel MLA. Karnataka caretaker Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had said no one can give a stable government in the state in the present political scene. BJP's delay in making the move had spurred speculation that the State might be heading towards a period of President’s rule. However, Yeddyurappa's move took everyone by surprise since the BJP Legislature Party didn't formally elect him as the leader yet. Security will be heightened across the city ahead of the oath-taking ceremony. According to reports, meeting in Raj Bhavan was attended by Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Alok Kumar as well. Displaying the letter by Governor Vajubhai Vala inviting him to form the government, Yeddyurappa says he will now consult the party high command over who will take oath as ministers along with him. Senior lawyer and counsel for rebel Karnataka MLAs, Mukul Rohatgi, today apologized to the Supreme Court for being absent before the Court despite being asked by it to be present yesterday. Bench headed by CJI Gogoi accepted his apology Yeddyurappa said that he has got a letter from the governor. He however did not specify about who else would be sworn in with him. I will discuss with the national president before taking a decision, he also said. I am inviting H D Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah to be part of the swearing in ceremony. Whether others should be sworn in along with me, I will decide after speaking to the central leadership. Yeddyurappa says he met with the Governor and staked a claim. Governor has given me the letter. I will take oath between 6 pm and 6.15 pm The numbers in the House Before resignations 225 including Speaker. After resignations 208. After disqualification, 205. Magic number, 203. BJP, 105. Congress before resignations 79 and after, 67. JD(S), 37 before resignations. After resignations, 34. Decision on rebels and including them into the Cabinet will be taken only after Yeddyurappa has discussions with central leadership in Delhi. Yeddyurappa is set to be sworn as the CM of Karnataka today. B S Yeddyurappa to take oath as CM at the Glass House of Raj Bhavan at 6 pm. He would be the only one to take oath today. Yeddyurappa likely to go to Delhi after being sworn in as CM. The Governor is said to have told Yeddyurappa, it would be difficult to have the swearing in ceremony at 12.30. The governor has suggested that the ceremony could be held at 6 pm. BSY stakes claim, discuses swearing in ceremony The number of times BSY was CM: The first time he was CM was between November 12 2007 and November 19 2007. The second time was between May 30 2008 to August 4 2011. The third time was between May 17 2018 to May 23 2018. If he is sworn in today, it would be the fourth time that he would become CM. Currently discussions are on at the Raj Bhavan. Yeddyurappa has staked a claim to form the government. There is also a likelihood that BSY may not be sworn in as CM at 12.30 pm. He could take oath between 3 pm and 5 pm. Yeddyurappa told the Governor that he is ready to form the government. He said that he has the numbers to form the government. He also requested that be sworn in as the CM today itself. Yeddyurappa stakes claim to form government. He has sought to be sworn in today itself Yeddyurappa set to become the first politician from Karnataka to take oath as Chief Minister for the fourth time. The first time was when he was briefly CM after the JD(S) handed over power to the BJP. The second time was when the BJP won the elections in 2008. The third time was in 2018, when Yeddyurappa became the CM for a day. Today would be the fourth time. Yeddyurappa meets governor Vajubhai Vala, stakes claim to form government. Bengaluru: BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa arrives at Raj Bhavan, to stake claim to form government. pic.twitter.com/uT1UmWFrsg — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2019 Yeddyurappa arrives at Raj Bhavan. He is set to stake a claim to form the government. Until Thursday, the BJP’s central leadership was in no hurry to form the government. The party was playing a wait and watch game and wanted clarity on the numbers and the rebels, before making any move. Did the BJP rush into the decision to stake a claim in the backdrop of the Speaker disqualifying the 3 rebel MLAs? Meanwhile, rebel MLA, H Vishwanath has said that they are not deterred by the Speaker’s decision. We are firm on our resignations and will return to Karnataka in the next two to three days. The central leadership had not indicated anything on Thursday after senior BJP leaders had met with Amit Shah on Thursday. While, sources indicate that Shah gave Yeddyurappa the green signal, there is not much clarity on the same. If he takes oath today, this would be the fourth time that B S Yeddyurappa would be taking oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. Yeddyurappa performed special prayers at the Anjaneya temple before heading to the Raj Bhavan. He will stake a claim to form the government and will visit Raj Bhavan by 10 am. He is expected to take oath by 12.30 pm today. B S Yeddyurappa is likely to take oath as Chief Minister at 12.30 pm today. B S Yeddyurappa to stake claim to form government today. I will meet Governor and ask him to hold the swearing in ceremony today itself. Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, who disqualified three of the 15 lawmakers whose resignations crashed the Karnataka government, said he would decide on the rest of the cases on an individual basis "in a couple of days". The H D Kumaraswamy government in the state fell on Tuesday after it lost the confidence vote, garnering 99 votes against the 105 by the BJP in the assembly, ending the nearly three-week-long high political drama. On Thursday, Karnataka BJP leaders met BJP party chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with working president JP Nadda to seek guidance and discuss stakes of their next step in the southern state.