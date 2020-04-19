Karnataka govt extends coronavirus lockdown till April 21 midnight

By PTI

Bengaluru, Apr 19: The Karnataka government on Sunday issued fresh orders to continue the stringent lockdown measures issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs till the midnight of April 21.

The government is considering lockdown relaxation after April 21, and the state cabinet that is scheduled to meet on Monday is likely to discuss this, sources said.

Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar in his capacity as Chairman, State Executive Committee, has issued directions to all departments, district Deputy Commissioners, Superintendent of Police and other Heads of Departments that they shall continue to implement the measures presently in force in the state to contain the spread of COVID-19, till the midnight of April 21, the order said.

Noting that the Union Home Ministry on April 14 had issued directions to states that lockdown measures will continue to remain in force upto May 3, it said, the Ministry with an intention of mitigating hardship of the public has allowed select additional activities from April 20, as per the guidelines.

Hours after announcing that two-wheelers will be allowed to ply on roads and IT/BT companies can resume operations with 33 per cent strength after April 20, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday had rolled them back, citing public opinion as the reason.

However, the decisions announced by Yediyurappa after a meeting of senior ministers on Saturday, which remain unchanged so far include- identifying containment zones and the activities to be permitted in non-containment zones.

Also, appointing incident commander to each containment zone and giving them magisterial power; 33 per cent workforce of Government Departments will be allowed to work and they should come in contract buses, that would be hired exclusively for them; prohibitary orders will be continued till May 3; Malls, showrooms will remain closed.