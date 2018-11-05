  • search

Karnataka govt changes 'Tipu Jayanti' celebration venue, gives instructions

By
    Bengaluru, Nov 5: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara Monday changed the location of the celebration of Tipu Jayanti on November 10. The venue of the event was shifted from Visha Sudha Banquet hall to Ravindra Kalaskhetra keeping in view security and law and order.

    G Parameshwara, said, "We discussed with the police about security arrangements required, considering the happenings over the past years on Tipu Jayanti day. "

    In all districts, SP and DC have been directed to celebrate Jayanti for which Kannada and Culture Department has released funds.

    As far security is concerned, Parameshwara, said, "We have sent our KSRP battalions to poll-bound states. Thus, Rapid Action Force has been will be deployed during Tippu Jayanti." He warned that action will be taken against people who incite riots and attempt to disrupt the peace during the celebration. "The state government has been celebrating Tipu Jayanti for the last three years. Security is being deployed as some have been issuing statements regarding threatening to sabotage Tipu Jayanti celebrations.

    According to reports, the following decisions have been taken regarding the event. 1. No processions should be taken out (for or against) 2. No permission will be granted for processions 3. Celebrations should take place indoors 4. No posters/banners allowed outside celebration premises 5. Provocative posts on social media to be avoided 6. In Bengaluru, Ravindra Kalaskhetra will be the venue for Tipu Jayanti celebrations

