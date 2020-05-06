Karnataka govt cancels special migrant trains, wants to revive economy

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, May 06: Karnataka has decided to cancel all trains arranged to transport migrant workers. The decision comes a day after Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa appealed to the labourers to stay back.

The state has written to the Railways withdrawing the request to arrange for train services scheduled for Wednesday. The letter sought for the cancellation of train services scheduled to begin from Bengaluru to Dhanbar in Bihar at 9 am, 12 noon and 3 pm on May 6.

On Tuesday, 1,199 passengers boarded the Shramik Special train from the Chikkabanavara railway station, However many who had not registered were stopped near the approach roads.

Yediyurappa during a meeting with the representatives of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association said that the coronavirus situation in Karnataka is under control when compared to the other steam. Several activities need to be resumed outside the red zones and hence labourers may avoid travel back to their natives.