Operation Lotus: ‘No threat to govt,’ says Kumaraswamy, BJP rubbishes reports

Bengaluru, Jan 14: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has accused the BJP of attempting to destabilise his government by trying to poach coalition MLAs.

"Our chief minister is a bit lenient towards the BJP. By ''lenient'', I mean he is not exposing the facts he knows. All the MLAs have conveyed to the chief minister about the ongoing conspiracies. They have also told Siddaramaiah about it," the minister said. "The chief minister is adopting a policy of wait and watch. If I was in his place, I would have exposed it within 24 hours," he added.

His statement comes after Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar claimed that three Congress MLAs were 'camping' at a hotel in Mumbai with BJP leaders.

Alleging that the BJP was trying to poach the Congress MLAs with an aim to topple the ruling Congress-JDS alliance government in Karnataka, Shivakumar exuded confidence that the BJP would fail in its attempts.

Shivakumar went on to accuse CM Kumaraswamy of being soft on the 'ongoing conspiracy' by the BJP.

Former Karnataka chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yeddyurappa rubbished reports that Congress MLAs were in touch with the saffron party to break them away from the coalition.

"There is no truth to all these rumours of three Congress MLAs in touch with BJP. This is between the Congress and the Janata Dal Secular. We are not in touch with any of their MLAs. We are only focused on keeping our MLAs energised," he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka's Deputy CM G. Parameshwara dismissed that the Congress MLAs that are in Mumbai or are said to be incommunicado were rebelling.

He said, "Some of our MLAs have gone out. We don't need to be worried. They may have gone out for temples, family outings, or vacations. But they are not going to join the BJP to destabilise the government."

The Congress has called a meeting in Bengaluru in the backdrop of its worry about "Operation Lotus", which describes allegations that the BJP is trying to draw away ruling coalition lawmakers and take power in the state.