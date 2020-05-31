Karnataka: Government issues fresh rules for inter-State travel
Bengaluru, May 31: The Karnataka government on Sunday lifted restrictions on the inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods as it laid the roadmap for easing lockdown in a phased manner outside the containment zones.
The state government has issued revised protocol for inter-state travel during the 'Unlock 1' period, effective from 1 June.
Revised protocol for inter-state travel
- Self- registration on Seva Sindhu app is mandatory but no approval (or e-pass) is required to travel Monday onwards.
- The state mandates seven-day hospital isolation for symptomatic patients and immediate Covid-19 test on arrival.
- If found positive, the passenger will be shifted to a dedicated Covid-19 hospital or if found negative, no further test will be required.
- For those coming from Maharashtra, seven-day institutional quarantine is mandatory even for asymptomatic travellers, which will be followed by seven days of home quarantine.
- Special category passengers coming from Maharashtra who are asymptomatic will be exempted from institutional quarantine but will have to go through 14-day home quarantine.
- These passengers are those who had a death in the family, pregnant women, children aged below 10 years, elderly aged above 60 years and have a serious illness.
- There will be no hand stamping of business travellers from Maharashtra and they will also be exempted from quarantine if they have a return ticket dated within seven days of arrival and a Covid negative test certificate.
- Travellers from all other states should undergo 14-day home quarantine, said Karnataka Health Department.
Here is the Karnataka Government revised protocol for inter-state travellers to Karnataka during Unlock 1.0 applicable from Monday, 1st June 2020. I appeal to everyone to follow these guidelines In letter & spirit.@CMofKarnataka @PMOIndia @blsanthosh @AmitShah @JPNadda pic.twitter.com/6viDQoopXq— Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) May 31, 2020
Karnataka on Sunday reported its biggest ever single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 299 more testing positive for the disease, thus breaching the 3,000-mark. Two more people died of the virus taking the toll to 51, health department said.
So far 3,221 COVID-19 cases were reported in the state including 1,218 discharges, 1,950 active cases, the department said in a bulletin.