  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karntaka: Former Union Minister Dhananjay Kumar passes away at 67

    By
    |

    Mangaluru, Mar 04: Former Union Minister V Dhananjay Kumar passed away at a private hospital in Mangaluru on Monday.

    Former Union Minister V Dhananjay Kumar
    Former Union Minister V Dhananjay Kumar

    Dhananjay Kumar, (67) was suffering from illness since a long time. He was admitted to a private hospital four months ago as his health condition worsened.

    Lawyer by profession, Venur Dhananjay Kumar was cabinet minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism in 1996, Union Minister of State for Finance from 1999-2000 and Union Minister of State for Textiles from 2000-2003.

    Kumar went on to represent the Mangalore constituency in the Lok Sabha for four successive terms. He was elected as an MLA for Karnataka government before he became an MP.

    Being a staunch loyalist of former Chief Minister of Karnataka B. S. Yeddyurappa, he was elected as the president of the new Karnataka Janata Party.

    Political career

    Dhananjay Kumar began his political career in the youth wing of Bharatiya Janta Party and later went on to become a Member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly in 1983.

    In 1991, he was elected to the 10th Lok Sabha defeating the Congress stalwart B.Janardhana Poojary. With the rise of the Bharatiya Janta Party in Karnataka, Kumar went on to represent the Mangalore constituency in the Lok Sabha for four successive terms and served as Union Minister, thrice in the Government of India when the Bharatiya Janata Party was in power.

    He was cabinet minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism in 1996, Union Minister of State for Finance from 1999-2000 and Union Minister of State for Textiles from 2000-2003.

    Read more about:

    karnataka bjp

    Story first published: Monday, March 4, 2019, 16:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue