Karnataka Forest Department Recruitment 2018, how to apply for watcher post

The Karnataka Forest Department Recruitment 2018 application process has begun. The exercise is to fill up 94 vacancies for the post of watcher. You can apply on the official website.

Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 10th July 2018, 4:00 PM by following the instructions given below. More details are available on aranya.gov.in.

Direct Link for Registration - http://forestapp-kar.com/fw_all/new_registration.php

Direct Link for Login - http://forestapp-kar.com/fw_all/login.php

Application Fee:

The applicants need to pay application fee of Rs. 100.

Karnataka Forest Department Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 95

Forest Watcher Chamarajangar Circle - 49

Forest Watcher Chikkamagaluru Circle - 10

Forest Watcher Kanara Circle - 5

Forest Watcher Kodagu Circle - 1

Forest Watcher Mangaluru Circle - 5

Forest Watcher Mysuru Circle - 24

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must be Class 10th or SSLC or its equivalent.

Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix: http://forestapp-kar.com/fw_all/

Age Limit:

The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 30 years. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.

How to apply for Karnataka Forest Department Recruitment 2018, watcher post:

Go to http://aranya.gov.in/

Click on 'Recruitment'

Click on 'Online Application for Recruitment of Forest Watcher 2018'

Register yourself first and fill in the details and Submit the form

Login with required credentials

Fill the application form, pay the online fee and complete the application process

Download

Take a printout

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day