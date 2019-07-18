  • search
    Karnataka Trust Vote Updates: D-day for HDK; BJP confident Monday will be last day of Cong-JDS govt

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bengaluru, July 22: The fate of the flailing HD Kumaraswamy led Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka is likely to be decided on the floor of the assembly on Monday after the resignations of 15 MLAs have threatened its political relevance in the state.

    While Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy appealed to the rebels to return and "expose" the BJP, the defiant legislators ruled out attending the session.

    Karnataka floor test LIVE

    Two independent MLAs, who withdrew their support to the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government earlier this month, moved the Supreme Court late on Sunday and asked the top court to order that a floor test be held by 5pm on Monday.

    Congress troubleshooter D K Shivakumar claimed HD Kumaraswamy has told the Congress that it can appoint any leader of its choice as Chief Minister to save the coalition.

    Can Karnataka rebels be disqualified: What is the Anti-Defection Law and how does it work?

    In relief to the coalition government, Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati directed her party's lone legislator in Karnataka N Mahesh to vote in favour of the trust motion.

    [Is Governor within his rights to direct Karnataka Speaker, CM to hold floor test?]

    Stay tuned for the Karnataka Trust Vote Updates:

    Jul 22, 2019 12:45 AM

    Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa exuded confidence that "tomorrow will be the last day of the Kumaraswamy government" and said the chief minister was just trying to buy time.

    Jul 22, 2019 12:45 AM

    Jul 22, 2019 12:45 AM

    It is a big day in Karnataka on Monday as the JD(S)-Congress coalition gets set to face a trust vote.

