Karnataka Trust Vote Updates: D-day for HDK; BJP confident Monday will be last day of Cong-JDS govt

Bengaluru, July 22: The fate of the flailing HD Kumaraswamy led Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka is likely to be decided on the floor of the assembly on Monday after the resignations of 15 MLAs have threatened its political relevance in the state.

While Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy appealed to the rebels to return and "expose" the BJP, the defiant legislators ruled out attending the session.

Two independent MLAs, who withdrew their support to the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government earlier this month, moved the Supreme Court late on Sunday and asked the top court to order that a floor test be held by 5pm on Monday.

Congress troubleshooter D K Shivakumar claimed HD Kumaraswamy has told the Congress that it can appoint any leader of its choice as Chief Minister to save the coalition.

In relief to the coalition government, Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati directed her party's lone legislator in Karnataka N Mahesh to vote in favour of the trust motion.

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa exuded confidence that "tomorrow will be the last day of the Kumaraswamy government" and said the chief minister was just trying to buy time. While Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy appealed to the rebels to return and "expose" the BJP, the defiant legislators ruled out attending the session. It is a big day in Karnataka on Monday as the JD(S)-Congress coalition gets set to face a trust vote.