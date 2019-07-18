Karnataka Trust Vote Updates: Cong to hold legislature party meeting today

The proceedings in the assembly on Monday are expected to begin after the hearing on the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s petition on the court order that says the 15 rebel MLA cannot be compelled to participate in the ongoing Assembly proceedings. The Congress is scheduled to hold its legislature party meeting on Sunday evening, attended by AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka K.C. Venugopal and other leaders, to work out a strategy for Monday. On Saturday, leaders of the ruling parties continued their efforts to bring back at least a few rebel MLAs stationed in Mumbai. However, their efforts seems to have not yielded results as the rebels continued to shut the doors for any talks. While the coalition government’s days appear to be numbered with the trust vote slated for Monday, the weekend saw hectic discussions between Congress and JD(S) leaders in the last-ditch effort to salvage the situation.