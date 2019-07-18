  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka Trust Vote Updates: Cong to hold legislature party meeting today

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bengaluru, July 21: While the coalition government's days appear to be numbered with the trust vote slated for Monday, the weekend saw political parties silently preparing their strategy and plan of action for the crucial floor test.

    Karnataka floor test LIVE

    Can Karnataka rebels be disqualified: What is the Anti-Defection Law and how does it work?

    On Saturday, leaders of the ruling parties continued their efforts to bring back at least a few rebel MLAs stationed in Mumbai. However, their efforts seems to have not yielded results as the rebels continued to shut the doors for any talks.

    [Is Governor within his rights to direct Karnataka Speaker, CM to hold floor test?]

    Stay tuned for the Karnataka Trust Vote Updates:

    Jul 21, 2019 8:37 AM

    The proceedings in the assembly on Monday are expected to begin after the hearing on the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s petition on the court order that says the 15 rebel MLA cannot be compelled to participate in the ongoing Assembly proceedings.

    Jul 21, 2019 8:37 AM

    The Congress is scheduled to hold its legislature party meeting on Sunday evening, attended by AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka K.C. Venugopal and other leaders, to work out a strategy for Monday.

    Jul 21, 2019 8:36 AM

    On Saturday, leaders of the ruling parties continued their efforts to bring back at least a few rebel MLAs stationed in Mumbai. However, their efforts seems to have not yielded results as the rebels continued to shut the doors for any talks.

    Jul 21, 2019 8:35 AM

    While the coalition government’s days appear to be numbered with the trust vote slated for Monday, the weekend saw hectic discussions between Congress and JD(S) leaders in the last-ditch effort to salvage the situation.

    Read More

    More KARNATAKA News

    Read more about:

    karnataka floor test h d kumaraswamy karnataka assembly

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue