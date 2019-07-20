Karnataka floor test: Monday will be last day for Kumaraswamy govt, says BS Yeddyurappa

Bengaluru, July 20: Karnataka government on Monday got a two-day breather as the assembly was adjourned despite Governor Vajubhai Vala asking for a trust vote today, hours after the government ignored his previous deadline of 1:30 pm.

Speaking to reporters, Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa said that Monday will be the last day of the Kumaraswamy government.

"It was confirmed that the HDK (Kumaraswamy) government doesn't have the numbers. Governor has told for the third time to move trust vote. They have wasted time by giving more time to MLAs to speak. Monday will be the last day for the Kumaraswamy government. They dont have numbers and they are not allowing those who have numbers to form a government either," he said.

"Yesterday, we slept here for the whole night to give a message to the world. The MLAs who are in Mumbai have been told by the Supreme Court that they cant be forced to attend the session. We are 106 members in total. They are postponing (trust vote) intentionally," Yeddyurappa further said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP tweeted: ''The reality of Congress and JDS was at full display in the last 48 hours. Karnataka has watched how these two political parties wasted tax-payers' money by deliberately wasting precious time of the session at Vidhana Soudha. Karnataka will never forget nor forgive this act.''

The political drama continues in Karnataka as the JD(S)-Congress government ignored the governor's deadline twice for proving majority on the floor of the Assembly on Friday, setting off a constitutional crisis and a fresh legal battle.

The assembly there also failed to take up the voting on the confidence motion to decide the fate of the 14-month-old coalition government as Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar adjourned the House till Monday.