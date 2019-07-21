  • search
    By Shreya
    |

    Bengaluru, July 21: In a setback for the Congress-JD(S) coalition, N Mahesh, the lone MLA from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Karnataka announced on Sunday that he will not attend the floor test due on Monday.

    "I had my personal work so I couldn't go to the session. My high command has told me to abstain from voting on trust motion so I won't attend the session on Monday and Tuesday. I'll be in my constituency," Mahesh told reporters.

    Mahesh, was among the 20 members who had missed the Karnataka Assembly session on Thursday and Friday along with the 15 rebels MLAs, two independents, and Congress MLAs Srimant Patil and B Nagendra.

    Meanwhile, hectic parleys are on among both camps of the Karnataka assembly. While Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa held a meeting with his MLAs on Saturday, Congress and JDS leaders, too, discussed the situation and further plan of action for Monday.

    If the resignations of 15 MLAs are accepted by the Speaker, the coalition's number will be brought down to 101, much below the required majority in the House.

    While two other Congress MLAs have bowed out of the assembly session citing health reasons, the number will further fall down to 99 and now with the latest blow coming from BSP, coalition's strength may further go down to 98.

    As many as 16 MLAs, 13 from Congress and three from JDS-- had resigned, while independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh have withdrawn support to the coalition government, putting the government on edge.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 21, 2019, 17:36 [IST]
