Karnataka Trust Vote LIVE: A Governor vs Govt showdown today

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, July 19: The Governor of Karnataka shot off two missives on Thursday-one to the Speaker and the other to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. He has directed the CM to hold the trust vote by 1.30 pm today.

Even as the letter was dashed off, the BJP spent the night at Vidhan Soudha to protest against the delaying tactics by the JD(S)-Congress coalition.

Another hectic day ahead. Will Kumaraswamy take the trust vote or will he put it off once again.

Bengaluru: K'taka BJP legislators go for morning walk. They were on an over night 'dharna' at Vidhana Soudha over their demand of floor test. K'taka Guv Vajubhai Vala has written to CM HD Kumaraswamy, asking him to prove majority of the govt on floor of the House by 1:30 pm today pic.twitter.com/t84qOtKjYM — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019 A bit of exercise goes a long way. After spending the night at the Vidhan Soudha, BJP MLAs stroll out for a walk early this morning. They have a hectic day ahead. The Karnataka police have reached Mumbai to record the statement of Shrimanth Patil. The Congress alleges that he was forcibly hospitalised. Meanwhile after becoming a discussion point all day, Congress MLA Shrimanth Patil who went missing has clarified that he has not been abducted. He said that he left for Mumbai to undergo treatment. Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala has directed chief minister H D Kumaraswamy to prove majority on the floor of the Assembly by the way of trust vote by 1:30 pm today. "The fact that 15 members have met me and tendered their resignations and coupled with 2 members have withdrawn their support and other attendant circumstances do prima facie indicate that you have lost majority/confidence of the House," Governor Vajubhai Vala wrote to Kumaraswamy. "However, it has been reported to me that the proceedings of the house on 18-07-2019 for vote of confidence has been stalled and consequently adjourned without reaching any finality. This cannot go on in a democratic set up governed by the Constitution of India," the governor also said. The ruling coalition alleged that this was a clear example of the governor's interference in the legislature.