Karnataka Trust Vote LIVE: Ruckus in assembly during HDK’s speech

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, July 19: The session in the Karnataka legislative assembly got off to a start today, with the Chief Minister of Karnataka, H D Kumaraswamy addressing the House.

Can Karnataka rebels be disqualified: What is the Anti-Defection Law and how does it work?

He reiterated that he is not interested in clinging on to power and also called himself an accidental CM. He made it clear that he did not lust for power, but also added that it is important set a a good example for future generations.

[Is Governor within his rights to direct Karnataka Speaker, CM to hold floor test?]

Stay tuned for the updates LIVE:

Governor sent a letter asking us to prove majority by 1:30 pm, says CM Kumaraswamy while addressing the House once again. Hitting out at BJP, HDK alleges that legislators were offered Rs 40-50 crore. "Whose money is it." Why are BJP MLAs not responding to bribe allegations?, Minister Krishna ByreGowda asks. Who gave chartered flights to rebels? I'm thankful to HD Deve Gowda for making me a minister, says Sa Ra Mahesh BJP should file a case against Srinivas Gowda if charges are false, says Speaker Ramesh Kumar Why are the BJP legislators not speaking up?, asks DK Shivakumar Kumaraswamy praised Speaker Ramesh Kumar's role in conducting the House. He said that in 2010, when there was a similar situation, police was stationed inside the House but today "I commend you for the way you have conducted the House". JD (S) MLA Srinivas Gowda said,''BJP MLA Ashwath Narayan, Vishwanath and BJP leader Yogeshwar brought Rs 5 crores to my house. they kept the money and left. I told them I don't want it. Then they made me an offer of Rs 30 crores. I know who all have been paid how much. Let them say no. I will answer them.'' Meanwhile, Karnataka issue echoes in Lok Sabha too, heated debate ensues as Congress, BJP accuse each other of horse trading Let everything be recorded. I'm sitting on fire. I haven't even allowed the government to put a board outside my house. You are out to kill those who live respectfully for your greed, lust and transactional politics. Let everything come out let the people decide, says Speaker. BJP MLA Ashwathnarayana, S R Vishwanath and former MLA CP Yogeshwar came to my house and gave me Rs 5 crore says Srinivas Gowda. Meanwhile, the 20 MLAs continue to be absent from the Karnataka assembly BJP has been ferrying rebel MLAs in private aircraft brazenly while denying their involvement, says HD Kumaraswamy Ruckus between coalition and BJP members during CM HD Kumaraswamy’s speech on Motion of Trust. The BJP has made a hotel it's own to keep MLAs. They've kept a whole group of bouncers. But those MLAs have to come back. How many days will they stay in Mumbai? Kumaraswamy also said that in 1999 when Vajpayee faced the trust vote, it went on for 10 days. But there is tremendous haste today. We know how they MLAs resigned, please take them and form your government The Governor's representative is in the House, I won't say anything about that. I said there should be a free discussion and Siddaramaiah has raised a point about schedule 10. Where have we reached? We're here to protect Ambedkar's constitution. We have that responsibility, Kumaraswamy said. I'll see how long you (BJP) will last here after this effort you've put into coming to power. I've seen how many people have spoken about my brother Revanna. Yes he goes to temples but we are not naive to think we can save this government through magic. Yes we believe in God, we are pious. But remember finally you will stand judgement, Kumaraswamy said. This same Governor had given ⁦@BSYBJP⁩ 15 days to prove his majority last year, ample enough time to do horse trading.



Now he’s issuing illegal directions to our CM.



Does it not raise questions about the integrity of the Governors office??



https://t.co/hLfjTDS0xU — Dinesh Gundu Rao / ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್ (@dineshgrao) July 19, 2019 Earlier in the day, Dinesh Gundu Rao tweets Contrary to allegations that have always been hurled at Kumaraswamy and his family, the CM today clarified that they had not indulged in any black magic to save the government. I had not dreamt of becoming CM says Kumaraswamy. I am accidental CM, he also says. I want to set an example for generations to come. I do not lust for power. This position is not important for me says Kumaraswamy. I am still asking God, why he made me CM under such circumstances. This is all about fate, Kumaraswamy says. This seat is not important for me, it is the further generation that is says Kumaraswamy. Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar dismissed suggestions that he was trying to delay the vote on the confidence motion moved by CM Kumaraswamy. "I don't have to be partisan," he said while expressing anguish over suggestions that he was trying to delay the trust vote. I have not misused power. The BJP leaders should realise that power is not eternal to them. PM Modi has got 300 plus seats in Lok Sabha polls, but I want to remind all that Rajiv Gandhi had won 400 plus seats in 1984 and everyone knows what happened when Bofors scam allegations were made, says HD Kumaraswamy Meanwhile, suspended Shivajinagar MLA Roshan Baig appears before SIT for questioning in connection with IMA Fraud Case. The BJP tried toppling the government since the day it was formed. Power and position is temporary. I will not beg anyone to come back says Kumaraswamy. I'll elaborate on how the resignations were given in 2008. There is a judgement day. These resignations have happened in what manner? The BJP does not want to debate but it is important to do so. Please occupy this seat but only after discussion. There is no hurry in forming the government, you can form it today or on Monday. Official positions never interested me. It was the Congress that urged me to take up the post of Chief Minister, Kumaraswamy tells the House. BJP leaders maintain they do not want a discussion, demand immediate floor test BS Yeddyurappa said that Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will make his farewell speech in the Vidhan Soudha today. "Mostly today will be the end of Congress-JDS government's misrule... the Chief Minister will make his farewell speech today, we will patiently hear it. Depending on the outcome of the proceedings in the House today, we will discuss with our national president Amit Shah and decide on the future course of action," he said. 'Democracy has been murdered in broad daylight. The independents had come to me telling me that the BJP was not the right party says Kumaraswamy. The independents it may be recalled had resigned last week and extended support to the BJP, says HD Kumaraswamy in assembly Kumaraswamy brings back 2007, when he refused to transfer power to the BJP as part of a sharing pact. He blamed the BJP for the fall of the government back then. Repeated attempts have been made in the past two weeks to unseat me. I was dragged into every controversy in the past two weeks. Nothing as of now in the Supreme Court regarding the Karnataka crisis. The Congress, JD(S) or the BJP have not sought any urgent orders on the listing in the court of the Chief Justice of India. It was the BJP which approached the JD(S) to form the government. It was not me who sought their help, Kumaraswamy tells the House. Instead we have been targeted by the BJP, the CM also said. Rebel MLA, M T B Nagraj expresses shock over decision by Ramalinga Reddy to withdraw his resignation. Kumaraswamy tells the House that the BJP had approached the JD(S) to form a coalition government. Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy addresses state assembly over motion of trust in the Assembly. HD Revanna says Speaker Ramesh Kumar will take a decision as per Supreme Court’s instructions. PWD Minister HD Revanna visits Chamundi hills in Mysuru and offers prayers at Chamundeshwari temple. BJP leader S Suresh Kumar said that the party has kept all options open before it, including visiting the President of India and approaching the Supreme Court Those who hurl slurs at my character, look back at what your life has been. Anyone who knows me knows I don't have lakhs of money stashed up like others. I have enough strength to take a non partisan decision despite such slurs, says Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar Assembly proceedings begin with CM Kumaraswamy's address to the House. #WATCH Mysuru: BJP Karnataka MP, Shobha Karandlaje climbs 1001 steps of Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Temple to pray for BS Yeddyurappa to become the next Chief Minister of the state. pic.twitter.com/coP7X0vRuo — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019 Watch: BJP Karnataka MP, Shobha Karandlaje climbs 1001 steps of Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Temple to pray for BS Yeddyurappa to become the next Chief Minister of the state. A meet of the BJP legislature party meeting was chaired under the leadership of B S Yeddyurappa. The meeting discussed the strategy to be adopted in the House. The police have recorded the statement of Congress MLA, Shrimanth Patil, who is currently undergoing treatment in Mumbai. The cops had landed early this morning in Mumbai, after the Speaker had sought a report on Patil. He had earlier clarified that he had gone to Mumbai for treatment and also said that he had not been abducted as some of the Congress MLAs had claimed on the floor of the House on Thursday. Speaker Ramesh Kumar leaves for Vidhana Soudha from his Domlur residence. CM HD Kumaraswamy’s counsel Rajeev Dhavan prepares to file petition in Supreme Court to seek stay on Governor Vajubhai Vala’s instruction to CM. Karnataka Police accompanied by Mumbai Police arrive at St. George Hospital, where Karnataka Congress MLA Shrimant Patil is admitted. Coalition leaders likely to move Supreme Court against governor’s instruction to CM. Governor had instructed CM to prove majority by 1:30 pm today. Meanwhile, Congress gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "current political situation in Karnataka". Karnataka Congress MP, Nasir Hussain said,''I think the Congress party will go to Supreme Court because Governor cannot interfere in the matter of Speaker, he has no right to do it. Governor is arbitrarily interfering and trying to work as agent of a party.'' Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that it was the BJP which brought Shreemant Patil to Mumbai in its attempt to topple the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka. He allegedthat police were not allowing anyone to meet Patil. Congress MLA Shrimanth Patil was seen exiting from Prakruthi resort with his son. The MLA is now undergoing treatment in a Mumbai hospital. Congress leaders alleged that Shrimanth Patil was kidnapped by BJP leaders and forcibly hospitalised. Former CM Siddaramaiah, Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and others want to delay the vote of confidence. Speaker Ramesh Kumar has also not conducted the session properly, says Senior BJP leader, Jagadish Shettar Parameshwara joined BJP MLAs during their breakfast in Vidhana Soudha. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara meets BJP MLAs who were on an over night 'dharna' at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/ydgCOgBQHG — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara meets BJP MLAs who were on an over night 'dharna' at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara said,''They(BJP MLAs) were on an over night dharna at Vidhana Soudha. It's our duty to arrange food and other things for them. Some of them have diabetes & BP, that's why we arranged everything here. Beyond politics we're friends, it's the beauty of democracy.'' Congress MLA Shreemant Patil was hospitalised after complaining of chest pain in Mumbai on Thursday. The Kagwad MLAs said that he will return after his health recovers. "I will return to Bengaluru once I recover," Patil said. Paril said that he had gone to Chennai for some personal work and felt chest pain, so he visited a hospital and on medical advice. He came to Mumbai and got himself admitted to a hospital. BJP chief to chair BJP LP meet in Vidhana Soudha ahead of today’s session. BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje hits out at Speaker Ramesh Kumar, says he’s acting like an agent of Congress and government. Karandlaje says Speaker should accept resignations of MLAs. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara eating breakfast with BJP MLA Suresh Kumar at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/922GRsVX31 — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara eating breakfast with BJP MLA Suresh Kumar at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Bengaluru: K'taka BJP legislators go for morning walk. They were on an over night 'dharna' at Vidhana Soudha over their demand of floor test. K'taka Guv Vajubhai Vala has written to CM HD Kumaraswamy, asking him to prove majority of the govt on floor of the House by 1:30 pm today pic.twitter.com/t84qOtKjYM — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019 BJP legislators go for morning walk. They were on an over night 'dharna' at Vidhana Soudha over their demand of floor test. Governor Vajubhai Vala has written to CM HD Kumaraswamy, asking him to prove majority of the govt on floor of the House by 1:30 pm today Hitting out at the coalition, BSY says the government will suffer a setback in the Assembly today. BSY further says today will be the last day for the coalition. State BJP chief BSY along with party leaders was seen taking a morning stroll at Vidhana Soudha after staging an overnight protest. Yesterday, during the debate on the trust vote the House witnessed three adjournments, acrimony and repeated disruptions due to belligerent slogan shouting by Congress members before the proceedings were wound up for the day. Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala had written to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy asking him to prove his majority "on or before 1.30 pm". The letter , with a copy marked to Speaker Ramesh Kumar, said the govt" prima facie" lost majority in the House with the resignation of 15 MLAs and withdrawal of support of two Independents. Bengaluru: K'taka BJP legislators go for morning walk. They were on an over night 'dharna' at Vidhana Soudha over their demand of floor test. K'taka Guv Vajubhai Vala has written to CM HD Kumaraswamy, asking him to prove majority of the govt on floor of the House by 1:30 pm today pic.twitter.com/t84qOtKjYM — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019 A bit of exercise goes a long way. After spending the night at the Vidhan Soudha, BJP MLAs stroll out for a walk early this morning. They have a hectic day ahead. The Karnataka police have reached Mumbai to record the statement of Shrimanth Patil. The Congress alleges that he was forcibly hospitalised. Meanwhile after becoming a discussion point all day, Congress MLA Shrimanth Patil who went missing has clarified that he has not been abducted. He said that he left for Mumbai to undergo treatment. Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala has directed chief minister H D Kumaraswamy to prove majority on the floor of the Assembly by the way of trust vote by 1:30 pm today. "The fact that 15 members have met me and tendered their resignations and coupled with 2 members have withdrawn their support and other attendant circumstances do prima facie indicate that you have lost majority/confidence of the House," Governor Vajubhai Vala wrote to Kumaraswamy. "However, it has been reported to me that the proceedings of the house on 18-07-2019 for vote of confidence has been stalled and consequently adjourned without reaching any finality. This cannot go on in a democratic set up governed by the Constitution of India," the governor also said. The ruling coalition alleged that this was a clear example of the governor's interference in the legislature.