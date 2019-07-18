Karnataka Trust Vote Updates: Floor test delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday

Bengaluru, July 19: The political drama continues in Karnataka as the JD (S)-Congress government ignored the governor's deadline twice for proving majority on the floor of the Assembly on Friday, setting off a constitutional crisis and a fresh legal battle.

The assembly there also failed to take up the voting on the confidence motion to decide the fate of the 14-month- old coalition government as Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar adjourned the House till Monday.

Before adjourning, the speaker made it clear that finality would be put on the motion on Monday and the matter would not be prolonged further under any circumstances.

Can Karnataka rebels be disqualified: What is the Anti-Defection Law and how does it work?

Earlier in the day, both Congress and Janata Dal (S) approached the Supreme Court, seeking clarification over its 17 July order which affects the right of the parites to issue a whip.

In his application, the CM also said that the governor cannot dictate the House on the manner in which debate of Confidence motion has to take place.

[Is Governor within his rights to direct Karnataka Speaker, CM to hold floor test?]

Stay tuned for the updates LIVE:

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chauhan Friday blamed the Congress for the political crisis in Karnataka and claimed that the H D Kumaraswami government there has lost its majority. We had written a letter to both the Speaker and Governor requesting to conduct the floor test today but the session has been adjourned to Monday. I hope at least on Monday the floor test will be done and that will be the end of Kumaraswamy government: BS Yeddyurappa Today the Governor too wrote in his letter to @CMofKarnataka that he has got complaints of horse trading. Shouldn’t that be discussed threadbare in the house? Shouldn’t the Governor ask to check on the veracity of the complaints.Should’nt the truth come out in horse trading? — Priyank Kharge (@PriyankKharge) July 19, 2019 Congress leader Priyank Kharge accuses BJP of horse trading. It is shameful that, instead of upholding the Constitution, the Karnataka Governor has turned to be an agent of BJP. He can't interfere in the functioning of Legislative Assembly. Stop converting Raj Bhavan to BJP Office — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) July 19, 2019 Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said the governor is converting the Raj Bhavan into BJP office. BJP lawmakers says that the second deadline set by the Governor has not been respected. Coalition members jubilant after listening to the Speaker’s decision. Karnataka trust vote has been adjourned to July 22. The floor test will now be held on Monday. The Malur MLA Nanje Gowda said,‘The Kumaraswamy Government has waived farmers loans and built roads. Allow us to continue’. Speaker Ramesh Kumar arrives and says he is firm on completing floor test process today. Ruckus in Assembly as BS Yeddyurappa stands to speak. Speaker Ramesh Kumar said he will return at 8 pm, where is he, asks former CM Jagadish Shettar. Speaker Ramesh Kumar said he will return at 8 pm, where is he, asks Former CM Jagadish Shettar We are ready to wait as long as we can. But hold the trust vote today. Let us respect the Governor’s decision says Yeddyurappa. Karnataka Deputy CM G. Parameshwara: We have approached SC to contend 2 major issues: Parties have right to issue whips to their legislators&this can't be taken away by any court. When House is in session, Governor can't issue directions or deadlines to when we should have a trust vote. Deputy Speaker M Krishna Reddy takes over the proceedings. Laxmi Hebbalkar reminds BS Yeddyurappa and Sriramulu how they swore to finish the BJP and built separate parties. Congress leader Priyank Kharge quotes the part of the report that cites the reasonable time period is 60 days. Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh: Want to inform SC, people and the House. No MLA has given me letter seeking protection and I don't know if they've written to govt. If they have informed any member that they have stayed away from House for security reasons then they're misleading people. The Governor’s last letter said that the vote should finish today. Today will go on till 12 am. I appeal to you, people on our side will sit peacefully till late in the night, says Yeddyurappa. By morning governor will have no choice but to dismiss the Govt. He may swear in a new CM from BJP or centre may briefly impose President’s rule to sort out constitutional mess, sources to OneIndia. Yeddyurappa requests the Speaker to conduct the floor test today itself and respect the decision of the Governor. Skipping a floor test is impossible. We will take it on Monday says Siddaramaiah. Speaker says he will conclude proceedings by 8 pm today. We will finish the session proceedings today, says Congress leader Krishna Bhyre Gowda. No MLA has written to me til date asking for security. I cannot give security in that case, says Speaker. BJP MLA Madhuswamy objects to discussion, ruckus erupts in the assembly. We will adhere to decision of Speaker, says HK Patil. Both of you might be ready to stay for long but I cannot sit beyond 7.30pm. Decide and tell me. I will tell my ruling at 7.30pm," says Karnataka speaker KR Ramesh. BJP leader Suresh Kumar says sanctity of trust vote will be lost if dragged on, insists process be completed Friday itself. Meanwhile, BJP MLAs urge Speaker to complete floor test today, saying they are ready to wait for however long the speaker wants. CM Kumaraswamy appeals to Speaker: All members should be given an opportunity to speak on the floor. MLAs want to go to their respective constituencies. We will conclude the session on Monday. Speaker reiterates his stand and asks the MLAs how much time do they want? "You decide between you two and tell me," he says. Congress MLAs urge speaker to adjourn the House. They told the Soeaker to adjourn the proceedings to Monday and hold the trust vote on Tuesday. Speaker denies their request. Kumaraswamy misses another deadline. The Governor had asked him to prove his majority by 6 pm. This deadline was was set after he missed the first one set for 1.30 pm. Even as members of the BJP urged that the trust vote be held, the Speaker said that the discussion has to be completed first. People of state are talking that Governor’s office is puppet of the BJP, says Shivalinge Gowda HDK has challenged the letter sent by the Governor Vajubhai Vala to him yesterday, which had asked the CM to conduct the trust vote by 1:30 PM today. CM HD Kumaraswamy invokes Bible in emotional speech in Karnataka assembly MLA, Shivalinge Gowda accused the BJP of Operation Lotus. He said that the BJP is trying to twist the anti-defection law. He also cited the trust vote that Atal Bihari Vajpayee took and said that it lasted 10 days. Why does the BJP want to oppose discussion, he also asked. Siddaramaiah has said that the BJP is desperate for a floor test as it had purchased MLAs. He had earlier said that the proceedings may prolong until Monday. BJP is trying to destabilise government for the 7th time, says Shivalinge Gowda H D Kumaraswamy tells the Supreme Court that he needs clarity on the July 17 order allowing 15 rebel MLAs to stay away from assembly. This interferes with the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, he says. He also claims that the Governor is interfering in the conduct of the trust vote and dictating, when it should be held. I have respect for the Governor. But the second letter has hurt me. He came to know about horse trading only ten days back, Kumaraswamy says. I leave the decision on the trust vote to you, Kumaraswamy tells Speaker. It will not be directed by Delhi. I request you to protect me from the Governor’s letter, he also said. Shivalinge Gowda says BJP is trying to destabilise government for the 7th time The Karnataka Police has failed to get the statements of Congress MLA Shrimant Patil as he refused to record a statement, saying his medical condition is not good. His son, however, told the Karnataka Police that no one kidnapped Patil. "I brought my father to Mumbai for the treatment," he said. Earlier, Kumaraswamy in the assembly said,"I have received a second love letter." A farewell speech: BJP president of Karnataka, B S Yeddyurappa has said that Kumaraswamy would make his farewell speech in the assembly today. He will have to prove his majority by 6 pm today after which the coalition will fall. We will decide on the next course of action after consulting with the national leadership, Yeddyurappa also said. The attempt to topple the Karnataka government through the unconstitutional directive by the Governor and the attempted bribery of the MLAs shows that this BJP government is the most unprincipled government in the history of India says Congress. When allegations of horse trading are widely made and I am receiving so many complaints, it is constitutionally imperative that the floor test be completed without any delay today itself. I therefore require you to prove your majority and complete and conclude floor test procedure today, the Governor has said. The attempt to topple the Karnataka Govt through the unconstitutional directive by the Governor and the attempted bribery of MLAs shows that this BJP Govt is the most unprincipled Govt in the history of India. https://t.co/qmDqCWbmGa pic.twitter.com/WfDbop4ACi — Congress (@INCIndia) July 19, 2019 Ahead of the floor test, Congress calls BJP the most unprincipled Govt in the history of India. The BJP is involved in destabilising the government. I have no role to play in this political turmoil says Kumaraswamy. On the Governor’s fresh deadline, Kumaraswamy said that he could not complete the preliminary submission. I was interrupted while speaking about the Governor’s letter and his role. I am not desperate to save the government. If I wanted to do so, I would have returned to India, the same day Anand Singh tendered his resignation. What happens, let it happen. These are the lines from a book on Judgement Day that Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy quoted today while addressing the session during the discussion on confidence motion



ಬೈಬಲ್‍ನ ‘ಜಡ್ಜ್‍ಮೆಂಟ್ ಡೇ’ ಕುರಿತು ಪುಸ್ತಕವೊಂದರಲ್ಲಿ ಓದಿದ ಕೆಲವು ಸಾಲುಗಳು ಇಲ್ಲಿ ನೆನಪಿಗೆ ಬರುತ್ತಿವೆ#KarnatakaTrustVote pic.twitter.com/VJNTcGI9Ru — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) July 19, 2019 Meanwhile, the CM of Karnataka Twitter handle said,''These are the lines from a book on Judgement Day that Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy quoted today while addressing the session during the discussion on confidence motion.'' "I haven't even completed the preliminary submission yet. I couldn't complete because while I was speaking about Governor's letter and role of Governor, KBG intervened and raised some points," says CM HD Kumaraswamy This is a democracy and everyone has a right. The BJP is involving the Governor to bring undue pressure on us. We have approached the Supreme Court seeking clarity on the July 17 order says Dinesh Gundu Rao, senior Congress leader. If the coalition does not adhere to the fresh deadline set by the Governor, then the BJP would knock the doors of the Supreme Court. The BJP will tell the SC that despite the Governor’s directive to hold the floor test, the government has not done so. We have faith in Speaker that he will take right decision. Allegations made by Congress regarding horse trading are a bit bizarre. What fake righteousness is this? One wonders where these principles were when they cross voted during Rajya Sabha elections, says BJP leader R Ashok The Governor has issued a second deadline for the ruling coalition. Prove majority by 6 pm, Governor, Vajubhai Vala has said. The directive was issued after the coalition missed the first deadline to prove the majority by 1.30 pm today. The chief of the Janata Dal (S) and Chief Minister, H D Kumaraswamy too set to move a petition in the Supreme Court seeking clarification on the party’s constitutional right to issue a whip to its legislators. HD Kumaraswamy voluntarily said he will seek floor test, says Krishna Byre Gowda in assembly The house resumed at 3 pm after missing the 1:30 pm deadline set by Governor for the ruling coalition to prove majority. Demanding that JD(S) minister Sa Ra Mahesh apologises for claiming that a MLA took money to go to Mumbai, Yeddyurappa has said that it is not right rise such serious allegations without any proof. Hitting out at the allegation that one of the rebel MLAs, "JDS MLA Srinivas Gowda said in the assembly that he was offered Rs 5 crore by BJP, Karnataka BJP president BS Yeddyurappa said,''What proof does he have? We are moving a breach of privilege motion.'' "It is shameful that, instead of upholding the Constitution, the Karnataka governor has turned to be an agent of BJP. He can't interfere in the functioning of Legislative Assembly. Stop converting Raj Bhavan to BJP Office," KC Venugopal tweeted. KPCC president Dineshgrao files petition in Supreme Court, seeks clarification on SC's whip issue. A delegation of the BJP will meet with the Governor and complain that the floor test was not taken despite a directive to conduct it by 1.30 pm. Discussion on confidence motion is still going on. A total 20 MLAs have given their names to speak on the issue & they have complete right to speak on the floor of the house.



Only after this, the vote can be placed!! — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) July 19, 2019 Accusing BJP of facing tremendous pressure, Congress leader and former chief minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah has said, “They consider this as a form of trade business. Now that they have made their payments to few, they want to assume power as they wish. But that is not how our Parliamentary democracy works!!” Karnataka Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao moves SC claiming that its July 17 order, which directed that 15 rebel MLAs cannot be compelled to attend Assembly, violated the party's right under Tenth Schedule to issue whip to its MLAs. Siddharamaiah says that the governor cannot intervene in the functioning of the Speaker. Governor Vajubhai Vala sends an interim report on today’s development to Home Secretary. Rebel Congress MLA MTB Nagaraj says he will not return back to party fold Proceedings in the assembly have been adjourned. The House will now resume at 3 pm. The discussion is still not complete and 20 members are yet to participate. I don’t think it will finish today and it will continue on Monday also, says Siddaramaiah on trust vote debate We were told that the coalition MLAs will provoke us to react in order to show that the house is not in order. That is the reason why we decided not to respond to the allegations made by the Congress and JD(S), says BJP leader CT RAVI The BJP is likely to go to Raj Bhavan agian. The speaker also likely to meet governor to explain the present situation The house has been adjourned till 3 pm today. Even as there’s din in the house as BJP presses for division and coalition for discussion, the voting for the floor test has been delayed by the Speaker till the time debate is summarised. Amid demands for division by BJP’s Yeddyurappa, the Speaker has said that unless discussion is complete, the BJP cannot press for division. Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's deadline ends. He had directed Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to hold a floor test by 1.30 pm today pic.twitter.com/cNSnTN95N2 — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019 Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's deadline ends. He had directed Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to hold a floor test by 1.30 pm today Amid ruckus, BJP leader Madhuswamy insists that the speaker should abide by the directive of the governor. "We uphold and approve the Governor's direction. We are sitting here to adhere his direction. Allow the division of votes before 1.30pm," he says. Congress and JD(S) MLAs shout “governor go back” slogans in assembly. They allege that the governor is setting deadlines for floor test at the behest of BJP Minister Krishna Byre Gowda accused the opposition BJP of involving in horse trading. He also said,''BJP is misusing autonomous bodies. In your (BJP) greed for power you (BJP) are destroying the constitution.'' Former CM Siddaramaiah seen taking a nap during the ongoing debate on motion of trust. Governor’s deadline to complete trust vote by 1.30 pm is unlikely to be fulfilled. The government has questioned the Governor’s decision to complete proceedings by 1.30 pm. Can't complete trust vote by 1.30, will discuss political crisis first, says HD Kumaraswamy Speaker Ramesh Kumar said,''Congress MLA Shrimant Patil wrote letter to Governor saying 'I went to Chennai for personal work & felt chest pain. Visited hospital & on doctor suggestion I came to Mumbai and got admitted here. Hence couldn't attend assembly session, was not kidnapped by BJP''. Governor has said floor test should happen before 1:30 pm. The SC has said speaker should be left free to decide on resignation. I have already moved the trust motion. The speaker should decide can the governor give me directions. I leave it to Speaker, says HDK in assembly Former state JD(S) chief H Vishwanath had claimed BJP offered him Rs 26 crore, says Minister Sa Ra Mahesh After Congress MLA requested the speaker to not fall under pressure and to “please allow a full debate”, speaker KR Ramesh Kumar told the Assembly, “There is no question of that. Such a person, who can pressure me, hasn’t been born yet.” BJP MLAs to file defamation suit against JD(S) MLA Srinivas Gowda. H Vishwanath and Ashwath Narayan to file defamation case. Kumaraswamy asked opposition not to be in hurry through the debate because it needs to be recorded for history. "Let us not hurry. Let there be a fair debate about how systematically you (BJP) are killing democracy in this country," he said. Governor sent a letter asking us to prove majority by 1:30 pm, says CM Kumaraswamy while addressing the House once again. Hitting out at BJP, HDK alleges that legislators were offered Rs 40-50 crore. "Whose money is it." Bringing the Assembly’s focal on allegations of buying MLAs, Congress MLA Krishna Byregowda said, “If what Srinivas Gowda said was false the BJP should have moved a privilege motion. Since they haven’t it proves the allegations to be true. This is not an allegation made on the streets, it is a statement made in the House.” Indicating a possible fissure in the coalition, Sa Ra Mahesh alleged that he wasn’t given a better portfolio on the instructions of Kumaraswamy’s brother. “While I am thankful to CM for giving me the transport ministry, Revanna didn’t allow a better portfolio to be given to me,” Sa Ra Mahesh alleged. BJP should file a case against Srinivas Gowda if charges are false, says Speaker Ramesh Kumar Why are the BJP legislators not speaking up?, asks DK Shivakumar Kumaraswamy praised Speaker Ramesh Kumar's role in conducting the House. He said that in 2010, when there was a similar situation, police was stationed inside the House but today "I commend you for the way you have conducted the House". JD (S) MLA Srinivas Gowda said,''BJP MLA Ashwath Narayan, Vishwanath and BJP leader Yogeshwar brought Rs 5 crores to my house. they kept the money and left. I told them I don't want it. Then they made me an offer of Rs 30 crores. I know who all have been paid how much. Let them say no. I will answer them.'' Meanwhile, Karnataka issue echoes in Lok Sabha too, heated debate ensues as Congress, BJP accuse each other of horse trading Let everything be recorded. I'm sitting on fire. I haven't even allowed the government to put a board outside my house. You are out to kill those who live respectfully for your greed, lust and transactional politics. Let everything come out let the people decide, says Speaker. BJP MLA Ashwathnarayana, S R Vishwanath and former MLA CP Yogeshwar came to my house and gave me Rs 5 crore says Srinivas Gowda. Meanwhile, the 20 MLAs continue to be absent from the Karnataka assembly BJP has been ferrying rebel MLAs in private aircraft brazenly while denying their involvement, says HD Kumaraswamy Ruckus between coalition and BJP members during CM HD Kumaraswamy’s speech on Motion of Trust. The BJP has made a hotel it's own to keep MLAs. They've kept a whole group of bouncers. But those MLAs have to come back. How many days will they stay in Mumbai? Kumaraswamy also said that in 1999 when Vajpayee faced the trust vote, it went on for 10 days. But there is tremendous haste today. We know how they MLAs resigned, please take them and form your government The Governor's representative is in the House, I won't say anything about that. I said there should be a free discussion and Siddaramaiah has raised a point about schedule 10. Where have we reached? We're here to protect Ambedkar's constitution. We have that responsibility, Kumaraswamy said. I'll see how long you (BJP) will last here after this effort you've put into coming to power. I've seen how many people have spoken about my brother Revanna. Yes he goes to temples but we are not naive to think we can save this government through magic. Yes we believe in God, we are pious. But remember finally you will stand judgement, Kumaraswamy said. This same Governor had given ⁦@BSYBJP⁩ 15 days to prove his majority last year, ample enough time to do horse trading.



Now he’s issuing illegal directions to our CM.



Does it not raise questions about the integrity of the Governors office??



https://t.co/hLfjTDS0xU — Dinesh Gundu Rao / ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್ (@dineshgrao) July 19, 2019 Earlier in the day, Dinesh Gundu Rao tweets Contrary to allegations that have always been hurled at Kumaraswamy and his family, the CM today clarified that they had not indulged in any black magic to save the government. I had not dreamt of becoming CM says Kumaraswamy. I am accidental CM, he also says. I want to set an example for generations to come. I do not lust for power. This position is not important for me says Kumaraswamy. I am still asking God, why he made me CM under such circumstances. This is all about fate, Kumaraswamy says. This seat is not important for me, it is the further generation that is says Kumaraswamy. Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar dismissed suggestions that he was trying to delay the vote on the confidence motion moved by CM Kumaraswamy. "I don't have to be partisan," he said while expressing anguish over suggestions that he was trying to delay the trust vote. I have not misused power. The BJP leaders should realise that power is not eternal to them. PM Modi has got 300 plus seats in Lok Sabha polls, but I want to remind all that Rajiv Gandhi had won 400 plus seats in 1984 and everyone knows what happened when Bofors scam allegations were made, says HD Kumaraswamy Meanwhile, suspended Shivajinagar MLA Roshan Baig appears before SIT for questioning in connection with IMA Fraud Case. The BJP tried toppling the government since the day it was formed. Power and position is temporary. I will not beg anyone to come back says Kumaraswamy. I'll elaborate on how the resignations were given in 2008. There is a judgement day. These resignations have happened in what manner? The BJP does not want to debate but it is important to do so. Please occupy this seat but only after discussion. There is no hurry in forming the government, you can form it today or on Monday. Official positions never interested me. It was the Congress that urged me to take up the post of Chief Minister, Kumaraswamy tells the House. BJP leaders maintain they do not want a discussion, demand immediate floor test BS Yeddyurappa said that Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will make his farewell speech in the Vidhan Soudha today. "Mostly today will be the end of Congress-JDS government's misrule... the Chief Minister will make his farewell speech today, we will patiently hear it. Depending on the outcome of the proceedings in the House today, we will discuss with our national president Amit Shah and decide on the future course of action," he said. 'Democracy has been murdered in broad daylight. The independents had come to me telling me that the BJP was not the right party says Kumaraswamy. The independents it may be recalled had resigned last week and extended support to the BJP, says HD Kumaraswamy in assembly Kumaraswamy brings back 2007, when he refused to transfer power to the BJP as part of a sharing pact. He blamed the BJP for the fall of the government back then. Repeated attempts have been made in the past two weeks to unseat me. I was dragged into every controversy in the past two weeks. Nothing as of now in the Supreme Court regarding the Karnataka crisis. The Congress, JD(S) or the BJP have not sought any urgent orders on the listing in the court of the Chief Justice of India. It was the BJP which approached the JD(S) to form the government. It was not me who sought their help, Kumaraswamy tells the House. Instead we have been targeted by the BJP, the CM also said. Rebel MLA, M T B Nagraj expresses shock over decision by Ramalinga Reddy to withdraw his resignation. Kumaraswamy tells the House that the BJP had approached the JD(S) to form a coalition government. Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy addresses state assembly over motion of trust in the Assembly. HD Revanna says Speaker Ramesh Kumar will take a decision as per Supreme Court’s instructions. PWD Minister HD Revanna visits Chamundi hills in Mysuru and offers prayers at Chamundeshwari temple. BJP leader S Suresh Kumar said that the party has kept all options open before it, including visiting the President of India and approaching the Supreme Court Those who hurl slurs at my character, look back at what your life has been. Anyone who knows me knows I don't have lakhs of money stashed up like others. I have enough strength to take a non partisan decision despite such slurs, says Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar Assembly proceedings begin with CM Kumaraswamy's address to the House. #WATCH Mysuru: BJP Karnataka MP, Shobha Karandlaje climbs 1001 steps of Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Temple to pray for BS Yeddyurappa to become the next Chief Minister of the state. pic.twitter.com/coP7X0vRuo — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019 Watch: BJP Karnataka MP, Shobha Karandlaje climbs 1001 steps of Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Temple to pray for BS Yeddyurappa to become the next Chief Minister of the state. A meet of the BJP legislature party meeting was chaired under the leadership of B S Yeddyurappa. The meeting discussed the strategy to be adopted in the House. The police have recorded the statement of Congress MLA, Shrimanth Patil, who is currently undergoing treatment in Mumbai. The cops had landed early this morning in Mumbai, after the Speaker had sought a report on Patil. He had earlier clarified that he had gone to Mumbai for treatment and also said that he had not been abducted as some of the Congress MLAs had claimed on the floor of the House on Thursday. Speaker Ramesh Kumar leaves for Vidhana Soudha from his Domlur residence. CM HD Kumaraswamy’s counsel Rajeev Dhavan prepares to file petition in Supreme Court to seek stay on Governor Vajubhai Vala’s instruction to CM. Karnataka Police accompanied by Mumbai Police arrive at St. George Hospital, where Karnataka Congress MLA Shrimant Patil is admitted. Coalition leaders likely to move Supreme Court against governor’s instruction to CM. Governor had instructed CM to prove majority by 1:30 pm today. Meanwhile, Congress gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "current political situation in Karnataka". Karnataka Congress MP, Nasir Hussain said,''I think the Congress party will go to Supreme Court because Governor cannot interfere in the matter of Speaker, he has no right to do it. Governor is arbitrarily interfering and trying to work as agent of a party.'' Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that it was the BJP which brought Shreemant Patil to Mumbai in its attempt to topple the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka. He allegedthat police were not allowing anyone to meet Patil. Congress MLA Shrimanth Patil was seen exiting from Prakruthi resort with his son. The MLA is now undergoing treatment in a Mumbai hospital. Congress leaders alleged that Shrimanth Patil was kidnapped by BJP leaders and forcibly hospitalised. Former CM Siddaramaiah, Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and others want to delay the vote of confidence. Speaker Ramesh Kumar has also not conducted the session properly, says Senior BJP leader, Jagadish Shettar Parameshwara joined BJP MLAs during their breakfast in Vidhana Soudha. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara meets BJP MLAs who were on an over night 'dharna' at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/ydgCOgBQHG — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara meets BJP MLAs who were on an over night 'dharna' at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara said,''They(BJP MLAs) were on an over night dharna at Vidhana Soudha. It's our duty to arrange food and other things for them. Some of them have diabetes & BP, that's why we arranged everything here. Beyond politics we're friends, it's the beauty of democracy.'' Congress MLA Shreemant Patil was hospitalised after complaining of chest pain in Mumbai on Thursday. The Kagwad MLAs said that he will return after his health recovers. "I will return to Bengaluru once I recover," Patil said. Paril said that he had gone to Chennai for some personal work and felt chest pain, so he visited a hospital and on medical advice. He came to Mumbai and got himself admitted to a hospital. BJP chief to chair BJP LP meet in Vidhana Soudha ahead of today’s session. BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje hits out at Speaker Ramesh Kumar, says he’s acting like an agent of Congress and government. Karandlaje says Speaker should accept resignations of MLAs. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara eating breakfast with BJP MLA Suresh Kumar at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/922GRsVX31 — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara eating breakfast with BJP MLA Suresh Kumar at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Bengaluru: K'taka BJP legislators go for morning walk. They were on an over night 'dharna' at Vidhana Soudha over their demand of floor test. K'taka Guv Vajubhai Vala has written to CM HD Kumaraswamy, asking him to prove majority of the govt on floor of the House by 1:30 pm today pic.twitter.com/t84qOtKjYM — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019 BJP legislators go for morning walk. They were on an over night 'dharna' at Vidhana Soudha over their demand of floor test. Governor Vajubhai Vala has written to CM HD Kumaraswamy, asking him to prove majority of the govt on floor of the House by 1:30 pm today Hitting out at the coalition, BSY says the government will suffer a setback in the Assembly today. BSY further says today will be the last day for the coalition. State BJP chief BSY along with party leaders was seen taking a morning stroll at Vidhana Soudha after staging an overnight protest. Yesterday, during the debate on the trust vote the House witnessed three adjournments, acrimony and repeated disruptions due to belligerent slogan shouting by Congress members before the proceedings were wound up for the day. Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala had written to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy asking him to prove his majority "on or before 1.30 pm". The letter , with a copy marked to Speaker Ramesh Kumar, said the govt" prima facie" lost majority in the House with the resignation of 15 MLAs and withdrawal of support of two Independents. Bengaluru: K'taka BJP legislators go for morning walk. They were on an over night 'dharna' at Vidhana Soudha over their demand of floor test. K'taka Guv Vajubhai Vala has written to CM HD Kumaraswamy, asking him to prove majority of the govt on floor of the House by 1:30 pm today pic.twitter.com/t84qOtKjYM — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019 A bit of exercise goes a long way. After spending the night at the Vidhan Soudha, BJP MLAs stroll out for a walk early this morning. They have a hectic day ahead. The Karnataka police have reached Mumbai to record the statement of Shrimanth Patil. The Congress alleges that he was forcibly hospitalised. Meanwhile after becoming a discussion point all day, Congress MLA Shrimanth Patil who went missing has clarified that he has not been abducted. He said that he left for Mumbai to undergo treatment. Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala has directed chief minister H D Kumaraswamy to prove majority on the floor of the Assembly by the way of trust vote by 1:30 pm today. "The fact that 15 members have met me and tendered their resignations and coupled with 2 members have withdrawn their support and other attendant circumstances do prima facie indicate that you have lost majority/confidence of the House," Governor Vajubhai Vala wrote to Kumaraswamy. "However, it has been reported to me that the proceedings of the house on 18-07-2019 for vote of confidence has been stalled and consequently adjourned without reaching any finality. This cannot go on in a democratic set up governed by the Constitution of India," the governor also said. The ruling coalition alleged that this was a clear example of the governor's interference in the legislature.