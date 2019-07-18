Karnataka floor test LIVE: Hit by resignations, will HDK be able to hold on to CM's chair?

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 18: Karnataka's ruling Congress-Janata Dal Secular coalition, is on shaky ground after a series of resignations. The political crisis is likely to culminate with a floor test after a debate that starts at 11 am on July 18.

The coalition, which has been wobbly since it came to power last May, was jolted by 18 resignations over the past two weeks leading to a political crisis in Karnataka.

Earlier, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had called for a trust vote to prove his strength on the floor of the house, declaring that his government was stable. While the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which claims that the coalition government does not command a majority any more, has been seeking a motion of no confidence. The saffron party has asserted that they would be in a position to defeat Congress-JD(S) in such a scenario on the floor of the House.

If the resignations are accepted, the coalition's 118 members will come down to 100 and the majority mark will drop from 113 to 105. Rival BJP has 105 members and the support of the two Independents, which takes its tally to 107.

In a bid to save the government, Congress's chief troubleshooter DK Shivakumar had earlier made a futile attempt to meet the rebels in Mumbai. He staked out for hours outside the hotel before being detained by the police and taken straight to the airport, where he took a flight back to Bengaluru.

While Thursday could be the d- day for the state government, the Supreme Court on July 17 ruled that the rebel MLAs cannot be compelled to attend the Assembly. Thus, they cannot be forced to participate in the trust vote scheduled for July 18.

Here are the Karnataka floor test LIVE UPDATES:

The Janata Dal (S) has issued a whip to the rebel MLAs, H Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda and H Gopalaiah to vote in favour of the government. The three MLAs however have the protection of the Supreme Court, which said that they cannot be forced to attend the assembly during the trust vote. More trouble for the coalition. Congress MLA, Shrimant Patil is said to be missing from the resort where the Congress MLAs are holed up. He is said to be missing since 8 pm yesterday and the party has made all attempts to locate him, including search for him at the airport. The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave the Speaker a free hand to decide on the resignations of the 16 MLAs. 13 from the Congress and 3 from the JD(S) resigned. The court however did not fix a time frame for the Speaker, but said that whenever he takes a decision, the same would be placed before the court. The SC also said that the MLAs cannot be forced to take part in Thursday’s proceedings. In all 16 rebels had resigned, but in a late night u-turn, Ramalinga Reddy said he would stay with the Congress and vote in favour of the government. Even if Reddy were to side with the Congress, the strength of the coalition would be just 101. The BJP on the other hand 105 on its own. In addition to this it has the support of two independent MLAs, taking its strength to 107 in a House now that needs 105. As the events progress, it would be interesting to see if more MLAs would stay away from the House. There is uncertainty about N Mahesh, the BSP MLA, who had a pre-poll alliance with the JD(S). Ramalinga Reddy does u-turn. Says will back government