    Karnataka floods: Trains in Sakleshpur-Subramanya Road cancelled till Aug 23

    By PTI
    Mangaluru, Aug 10: The South Western Railway on Saturday announced the cancellation of several trains till August 23 due to landslides in the Hassan-Mangalore section of Mysuru Division. Rail transport in Sakleshpur- Subramanya Road ghat section has been hit adversely. There has been unprecedented rainfall in the section.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The rainfall in Sakleshpur-Subramanya Road is almost double that of the last cumulative year and the section between Subramanya Road and Donegal has become vulnerable.

    In the past five days there have been 30 incidents of landslips between Hassan and Subramanya Road, a South-Western Railway release said. In view of weather warning received from the state government for the next two days, all the railway staff and labourers from the Ghat section have been evacuated and lodged at Subramanya Road Railway station till clearance is received from the government to move the staff, it said.

    [Monsoon Rains Updates]

    The trains cancelled include Yesvantpur-Karwar Express, KSR Bengaluru to Kannur/Karwar Express, Kannur/Karwar to KSR Bengaluru Express via Mysuru, Yesvantpur to Mangaluru Junction express, Yesvantpur to Mangaluru Central express, the release said.

    PTI

