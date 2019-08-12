  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    K’taka floods: Crocodile lands on roof of a house, video goes viral

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Aug 12: A video that has shows a huge crocodile on the roof of a house submerged in water has emerged from Belgaum the worst affected districts in flood-hit Karnataka. The reptile, which was spotted on Sunday.

    K’taka floods: Crocodile lands on roof of a house, video goes viral
    Image Courtesy: ANI Image

    Reportedly, in the 15-seconds video the 10-foot-long crocodile is seen perched on an asbestos roof. Locals, who managed to shot the video from a distance, are heard talking as they capture the giant reptile on camera.

    The reptile, escaped from the area before forest officials could reach the spot and rescue it as onlookers threw stones to get the animal off the roof.

    Heavy rains likely in coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Odisha in next 24 hours

    "The crocodile later slipped into the water and disappeared in an hour as curious crowds approached it and made noise from all around," said an official.

    Earlier, similar visuals were surfaced from Gujarat and Maharashtra where flood fury has unfolded in the recent weeks. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had rescued seven crocodiles from the flooded streets of Gujurat Vadodara.

    More CROCODILE News

    Read more about:

    crocodile karnataka floods viral video

    Story first published: Monday, August 12, 2019, 17:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue