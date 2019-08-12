K’taka floods: Crocodile lands on roof of a house, video goes viral

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Bengaluru, Aug 12: A video that has shows a huge crocodile on the roof of a house submerged in water has emerged from Belgaum the worst affected districts in flood-hit Karnataka. The reptile, which was spotted on Sunday.

Reportedly, in the 15-seconds video the 10-foot-long crocodile is seen perched on an asbestos roof. Locals, who managed to shot the video from a distance, are heard talking as they capture the giant reptile on camera.

#WATCH A crocodile lands on roof of a house in flood-affected Raybag taluk in Belgaum. #Karnataka (11.09.19) pic.twitter.com/R5GxaDRMDL — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

The reptile, escaped from the area before forest officials could reach the spot and rescue it as onlookers threw stones to get the animal off the roof.

"The crocodile later slipped into the water and disappeared in an hour as curious crowds approached it and made noise from all around," said an official.

Earlier, similar visuals were surfaced from Gujarat and Maharashtra where flood fury has unfolded in the recent weeks. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had rescued seven crocodiles from the flooded streets of Gujurat Vadodara.