Karnataka floods: CM Yediyurappa to conduct aerial survey on Monday

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Aug 04: As flooding worsens in north Karnataka districts, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has announced that he will conduct an aerial survey of the flood affected areas in the state on Monday.

The flood-affected districts include Belagavi, the worst affected area, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Raichur and Yadgir.

Earlier in the day, Congress MLA HK Patil wrote a letter to BS Yediyurappa and asked him to cancel his scheduled Delhi trip on August 6 and visit the flood-affected areas of north Karnataka instead.

Patil's statement came as a result of increasing chances of flood in the northern part of Karnataka. The incessant rains in Maharashtra have not only wreaked havoc in the state but also in the bordering Karnataka as it releases more than 15 tmcft water every day from Koyna dam.

Army Personnel and the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) have been deputed for the rescue and relief operations in Belagavi district. A team of 90 Army, 43 SDRF and 75 fire and emergency personnel are working in the villages.