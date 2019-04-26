Karnataka: Fishes found dead on banks of Tunga River

Bengaluru, Apr 26: In a disturbing sight, several fishes were found dead on the banks of Tunga River in Shivamogga district of Karnataka, as reported by news agency ANI on Friday.

The incident took place at Mattur-Hosahalli village limits in the district on Wednesday.

Panchayat Development Officer said, "Sent fish sample for test. We suspect chemical mixed in water by miscreants. Asked people to avoid using this water."

K'taka: Several fish were found dead on banks of Tunga River at Mattur-Hosahalli village limits in Shivamogga on 24 Apr. Panchayat Development Officer says, "Sent fish sample for test. We suspect chemical mixed in water by miscreants. Asked people to avoid using this water"(25.4) pic.twitter.com/mS2WAvS50v — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2019

Tunga River originates from Western Ghats and it provides clean drinking water to many cities including Shivamogga. Along the bank many villages use the same water for irrigation as well. It joins Bhadra and flows further to middle Karnataka and feeds thousands of hectares of land and provides drinking water to lakhs of people.

People residing in that area have complained to the district administration about this matter.

Official have inspected the spot and had taken fishes and water sample to the laboratory.

However, the cause of their death is yet to be ascertained.