    Karnataka farmers painted dogs look like tiger to protect crops

    By
    |

    Shivamogga, Dec 03: We all might have read the Crow and Peacock story where the crow tried to look like a peacock stucking it's feathers. But that was out of jealousy what the crow did. But the farmers in Karnataka have come up with a unique method to protect their coffee and areca crops plantation from monkeys.

    A farmer in Naluru village of Thirthahalli Taluk in Shivamogga district, Karnataka dyed the fur of his pet dog to make him look like a tiger.

    Karnataka farmers painted dogs look like tiger to protect crops
    Image courtesy – ANI/Twitter

    The farmer Srikanth Gowda said that after his earlier attempts to protect these crops by using soft toys of tigers failed he then decided to dye his furry friend to look like a tiger.

    Gowda told to news agency ANI that earlier he brought soft toys (of tigers) from Goa and place them in his fields to scare away the monkeys. But in the long run, the colour of the toy would fade and the monkeys would return and damage the crop.

    He said that he painted his dog Bulbul using hair dye to make him look like a tiger.

    He told that now he takes Bulbul twice in a day to the fields. During morning and then in the evening twice in a day when he takes his pooch to the field the monkeys run away seeing the dog resembling a tiger.

    Even, the monkeys now fear to enter the field.

    Gowda's daughter stated that inspired by his father other farmers of their village also tried using the same trick to chase the monkeys away from their field.

    Isn't that a noble idea, not harming any animal they are also properly taking care of their crops.

