Karnataka fake currency: NIA takes over probe

Bengaluru, Sep 23: The National Investigation Agency has taken over two cases relating to fake currency reported from Karnataka. The NIA took custody of an accused lodged in the Central Prison, Bengaluru for interrogation.

The application seeking custody of Gangadhar Kolkar was granted by the Special NIA court. While allowing the application filed by the NIA, the court said that the custodial interrogation of the accused was necessary to ascertain the supply chain of fake notes. The interrogation was also necessary to trace other members of the gang involved in damaging the monetary stability of India.

"Registration of two similar cases within a span of 8-10 months within Karnataka in connection with circulation of fake Indian currency notes of the face value of 2,000 underlines the seriousness of the case in hand. Therefore, this court is of the view that NIA deserves an opportunity to interrogate" the court further observed.