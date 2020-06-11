Karnataka extends ban on online classes till 7th standard

  • search
    Bengaluru, June 11: The Karnataka government has today decided to extend the ban on online classes till 7th standard.

    On Wednesday, amidst complaints of conduct of virtual classes, the state had decided to stop online classes for children from Kindergarten to Class 5.

    Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Suresh Kumar said on Wednesday that the decision to ban the online classes was taken after several complaints were received. Two decisions were taken and they were banning online classes for LKG, UKG and primary classes. The other was to stop collection of fees in the name of online classes.

    With no clarity on when the schools would re-open, discussions are being held on how to engage the children during this period, the minister also said.

      A committee has been constituted under the leadership of Professor, M K Sridhar to prepare guidelines on how to engage students and increase their knowledge, the minister also informed.

