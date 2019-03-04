  • search
    Karnataka ESIC Recruitment 2019: Apply for 159 stenographer UDC posts

    Bengaluru, Mar 04: Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited applications from 159 Stenographer and Upper Division Clerk (UDC) Posts. The candidate can apply from 04.03.2019 and before 15.04.2019.

    ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS

    STENOGRAPHER:

    1. Higher Secondary Pass (pass in 12th Standard or equivalent from a recognized board).
    2. A Speed of 80 words per minute in stenography in English/Hindi.
    3. Working knowledge of Computer including use of Office Suites and databases.

    UDC:

    1. A degree of a recognized University or equivalent.
    2. Working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and databases.

    NOTE: Candidate who have not acquired/will not acquire the educational qualification as on
    the closing date of receipt of online application will not be eligible and need not apply.

    Age Limit
    Minimum Age : 18 years
    Maximum Age : 27 years

    Salary Details: Revised pay as per 7th Central Pay Commission for the post is Level- 4 of Pay Matrix (Civilian employees) with Entry Pay Rs. 25500/-, replaced against Pay Band Rs. 5200-20200/- with Grade Pay Rs. 2400/- of 6th Central Pay Commission.

    Selection Process; Selection will be based on Written Test and Interview.

    Application Fee:

    General/OBC Applicants : Rs.500/-
    All Other Applicants (ST/SC/Ex-s/PWD) : Rs.250/-

    Important Dates:

    Starting Date for Submission of Application : 04.03.2019
    Last date for Submission of Application : 15.04.2019

    Click here for notification

    Click here to apply

    Story first published: Monday, March 4, 2019, 17:48 [IST]
