Karnataka ESIC Recruitment 2019: Apply for 159 stenographer UDC posts

Bengaluru, Mar 04: Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited applications from 159 Stenographer and Upper Division Clerk (UDC) Posts. The candidate can apply from 04.03.2019 and before 15.04.2019.

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS

STENOGRAPHER:



Higher Secondary Pass (pass in 12th Standard or equivalent from a recognized board). A Speed of 80 words per minute in stenography in English/Hindi. Working knowledge of Computer including use of Office Suites and databases.

UDC:



A degree of a recognized University or equivalent. Working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and databases.

NOTE: Candidate who have not acquired/will not acquire the educational qualification as on

the closing date of receipt of online application will not be eligible and need not apply.

Age Limit

Minimum Age : 18 years

Maximum Age : 27 years

Salary Details: Revised pay as per 7th Central Pay Commission for the post is Level- 4 of Pay Matrix (Civilian employees) with Entry Pay Rs. 25500/-, replaced against Pay Band Rs. 5200-20200/- with Grade Pay Rs. 2400/- of 6th Central Pay Commission.

Selection Process; Selection will be based on Written Test and Interview.

Application Fee:



General/OBC Applicants : Rs.500/-

All Other Applicants (ST/SC/Ex-s/PWD) : Rs.250/-

Important Dates:



Starting Date for Submission of Application : 04.03.2019

Last date for Submission of Application : 15.04.2019

Click here for notification

Click here to apply