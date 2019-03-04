Karnataka ESIC Recruitment 2019: Apply for 159 stenographer UDC posts
Bengaluru, Mar 04: Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited applications from 159 Stenographer and Upper Division Clerk (UDC) Posts. The candidate can apply from 04.03.2019 and before 15.04.2019.
ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS
STENOGRAPHER:
- Higher Secondary Pass (pass in 12th Standard or equivalent from a recognized board).
- A Speed of 80 words per minute in stenography in English/Hindi.
- Working knowledge of Computer including use of Office Suites and databases.
UDC:
- A degree of a recognized University or equivalent.
- Working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and databases.
NOTE: Candidate who have not acquired/will not acquire the educational qualification as on
the closing date of receipt of online application will not be eligible and need not apply.
Age Limit
Minimum Age : 18 years
Maximum Age : 27 years
Salary Details: Revised pay as per 7th Central Pay Commission for the post is Level- 4 of Pay Matrix (Civilian employees) with Entry Pay Rs. 25500/-, replaced against Pay Band Rs. 5200-20200/- with Grade Pay Rs. 2400/- of 6th Central Pay Commission.
Selection Process; Selection will be based on Written Test and Interview.
Application Fee:
General/OBC Applicants : Rs.500/-
All Other Applicants (ST/SC/Ex-s/PWD) : Rs.250/-
Important Dates:
Starting Date for Submission of Application : 04.03.2019
Last date for Submission of Application : 15.04.2019
Click here for notification
Click here to apply