Karnataka elections: how to check name in voter list

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held on May 12. It is important for you to know if your name is on the voters' list. If you do not find it on the voters's list, you can still get it rectified. You will have time to do so until the nomination papers are filed.

The elections will be held on May 12 and counting on May 15. The last date to file the nominations is April 24 and the last date to withdraw the same is April 27.

The Election Commission of India had recently published the voters' list for 2018 on its official website. The voter's list is a compiled comprehensive list, which includes the names and other details of voters in a particular constituency.

The electoral roll or the voter's list comprises of names of citizens who can vote in a specific constituency.The names of the voters are listed irrespective of religion, caste, or gender.

The voters list is updated before the elections commence. The updated list ensures that the names of new voters are added and the names of deceased individuals are removed. The updated list confirms that there aren't any fake votes under the names of deceased individuals.

How to check name in voter list:

Go to the official website of the Election Commission of India, eci.nic.in

On the left of the site, go to the link 'electoral roll'

You will be directed to the National Voters Service Portal

From the left pane, click on the "search" button.

A web page opens with two tabs

Click the second tab named "search by EPIC no."

Enter the EPIC number and the state you reside.

Type the captcha code and click on the "search" button.

If you are registered to vote, the portal will fetch your record from the government database and display it at the bottom.

If not registered then it would display, No Records Found

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

