Karnataka elections: Eshwarappa will contest confirms Yeddyurappa

Will K S Eshwarappa of the BJP get a ticket to contest the Karnataka Assembly Election? Putting speculations regarding the issue to rest, the BJP's chief ministerial candidate, B S Yeddyurappa has said that Eshwarappa would contest the elections.

Yes, he will get a B-Form and will contest from the Shivamogga constituency, Yeddyurappa said. Further Yeddyurappa also said that the party leadership has decided to make Rudre Gowda a member of the legislative council.

This announcement by Yeddyurappa has put to rest speculations about Eshwarappa's candidature. During the recent visit by BJP president, Amit Shah, both Eshwarappa and Yeddyurappa held discussions on the issue. It was only after these discussions that a decision to give Eshwarappa a ticket was taken.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

