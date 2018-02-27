Karnataka Elections date to be announced in April

The Karnataka Assembly Elections date is likely to be announced in the second week of April. The Election Commission of India is taking into consideration the board exams and once that is over the date would be announced.

A team of the ECI would visit Karnataka in the last week of March to decide on the date.

The term of the 224-member Karnataka assembly ends on 28 May.

The BJP is seeking to wrest control of Karnataka from the Congress and has already declared B.S. Yeddyurappa as its chief ministerial canrdidate. The ruling Congress is going to polls under the leadership of chief minister Siddaramaiah, in its bid to retain the state.

Karnataka is the only big state, besides Punjab, which is ruled by the Congress.

The Janata Dal (Secular), or JDS, which is the third force in the state, has announced its pre-poll tie-up with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

OneIndia News

