Karnataka elections: Counting on Amavasya leaves ‘superstitious' politicians worried

Some Karnataka politicians are more worried about the date of counting of assembly elections, than campaigning and defeating the opponent. Voting for the Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 12, Saturday, and counting will be held on May 15. Some consider Saturday inauspicious as the deity of the weekday is 'Shani', a planet god who supposedly gets angry easily. The main cause of concern for most is the date of counting - May 15 - which is on Amavasya.

For those who believe in astrology, this voting on Saturday and counting on Amavasya is a worrying combination. According to reports, the dates have already spooked many sitting MLAs and others in the fray.

But logically speaking, if Amavasya is indeed inauspicious, then it is inauspicious for all those contesting elections. It is highly unlikely that Amavasya would be prejudiced and be inauspicious to some but not so much for others. This is something only experts in astrology would be able to answer.

JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda is said to be a staunch believer of astrology and reports state that he has already held a detailed discussion with his trusted astrologers. The former prime minister's son, HD Revanna, has reportedly contacted a big fortune teller in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. Revanna would be performing Havans on both voting and counting days, reported CNN News 18.

Vedic scholar Daivagna KN Somayaji claims that Amavasya is a "bad day" for all good things and can have a negative impact on counting. Speaking to News18, he said, "Saturday is not exactly bad for everything. But we do no important things on Tuesday. It is not a good day. This time Amavasya also falls on Tuesday. It is a worrying thing."

Amavasya means New moonlunar phase in Sanskrit. Except for the Karttika Amavasya (Amavasya of Diwali), the Amavasya is considered inauspicious as per Hindu beliefs.

