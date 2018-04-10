Karnataka elections: Congress yet to finalise candidates, list in social media is fake

New Delhi, Apr 10: Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, the Congress today held a meeting of its screening committee and discussed the possible candidates for the May 12 polls, a party leader said.

The screening committee will recommend the candidates to the party's central election committee chaired by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress also rejected as "fake news" a purported list of party candidates being circulated on social media for the polls.

"I would like to clarify that this is a fake press release and AICC has not issued any press release," party's general secretary in charge of Karnataka K C Venugopal said.

He said no list of party candidates has been finalised yet as there has been no meeting of the central selection committee. He said that a meetings of the party screening committee is on and party candidates are being discussed.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

PTI

