Karnataka elections: Congress list likely to be announced on April 12    

Bengaluru, Apr 10: The list of Congress candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections, scheduled for May 12, could be released on April 12, a party functionary said on Tuesday.

The screening committee has already submitted its report to the Congress Working Committee, Congress spokesperson Prof K E Radhakrishna said. During his visit to Karnataka on April 7 and 8, Congress president Rahul Gandhi too had deliberated on the names of candidates and their ability to win.

"The list is likely to be out in the next two days.I think most of the names will be out in the first list itself," Radhakrishna said.

The party has assigned sitting MLAs, ministers and senior party functionaries to quell possible dissidence once the list is out, he said.

"Compared to BJP, we will have less rebellion. We will counsel the rebels," a party functionary said.

PTI

