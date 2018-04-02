Karnataka elections: "CBSE paper leak shows how inept the Modi government is," says Rajeev Gowda

Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Gowda, AICC Research wing head, came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its inept handling of CBSE paper leak. He was addressing a press conference at KPCC office in Bengaluru on Monday.

Rajeev Gowda, said, "Leaks have become common during the BJP regime. They want to distort the history in textbooks, but not focused on improving the education system."

"It shows how our institutions have been damaged due to the BJP's failures. This is part of a larger saga of how BJP treats exams -- Vyapam in Madhya Pradesh, the SSC leak, and now the CBSE leak. The sad part is that the youth of our country have to pay the price for the BJP's misdeeds. The CBSE exam leak is a perfect example of highlights how inefficient and inept the Modi government is. " Gowda said.

Questioning the silence of CBSE Chairman Anita Karwal silence over the serious issue, Gowda alleged that " The Gujarat cadre IAS officer, Ms. Karwal has spent more time marketing her book about mountaineering than judiciously undertaking her duties. In shirking responsibilities towards the many students of this country, her inspiration is surely the HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. Javadekar has been least concerned about the workings of his ministry. Instead of addressing the urgent challenges that the HRD sector faces, he has been playing politics around the country. He is welcome to play politics and bad mouth Kannadigas and Bengalis, as he is doing these days. "

Rajeev Gowda sought the resignation of Javadekar as HRD minister if he cannot fulfil his duties to that position.

On the involvement of the ABVP member in the paper leak, Gowda asserted that "The paper leak is not just a case of criminality on part of some but implicates the Minister and the Modi government as well and the government having prior notice of leak. The Minister has shirked his constitutional duties."

Not only failure in handling of the CBSE paper leak issue, Gowda underscored the Modi government's negligence in allocating funds to the education sector.

Gowda said, " In its first full budget, the spending on education was reduced by 16 per cent. This neglect continued with each passing year. However, under the UPA, the education budget outlay was 4.57 per cent of the GDP, in the first three years, BJP managed to reduce the share to 3.65 per cent."

"Higher education has suffered the worst, with not just reduced budgets, but move towards privatization, violent attacks on dissenting students, and harassment," Gowda added.

