Karnataka elections: BJP’s ‘selfie hypocrisy’ gets exposed by targetting Rahul for imitating Modi

Bengaluru, April 10: Are you selfie-addicted like our netas too? Don't worry in today's world when narcissism rules the roost, selfies are just an extension of our society. From college-goers to politicians, nobody can resist the temptation of taking selfies anywhere and everywhere. Sometimes in toilets too. After all, we are all answerable to social media. Unless and until we don't post nth numbers of selfies on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, among others, the world would come crashing down. Right?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his campaign for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections first told the countrymen that a leader is as good as his selfies. He took selfies with his supporters, poor women, Dalits and in front of polling booths too. No matter wherever he was, he made it a point to inundate our social media feeds with his selfies. Modi's selfie rage soon spread like a tsunami and all our leaders, cutting across party lines, started following in the footsteps of the PM.

Even Modi's vocal critics could be seen imitating him, taking selfies after selfies, these days. Congress president Rahul Gandhi, infamous for being the reluctant politician, too overcame his inhibitions by posing happily for selfies with his fans. During his Sunday visit to Bengaluru to campaign for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, Rahul posed for several selfies. Every selfie saw him with commoners and the Congress president flashing a warm and a kind smile.

However, now it seems the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a problem with Rahul taking selfies. The BJP cadres are openly criticising Rahul for taking selfies. Probably, they have forgotten that it's their "leader" only who taught Rahul to be selfie-friendly to get closer to voters and win elections.

On Sunday, as Rahul was hopping from one place to another in Bengaluru, he made it a point to travel in the city's famous metro. Before boarding the metro, Rahul took a selfie with Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president G Parameshwara near the ticket counter. That selfie, we must say, badly miffed the BJP.

The BJP, which is in a direct fight with the Congress in Karnataka, compared Rahul with a "rich kid" (of course, he is rich, after all, he is the scion of Gandhi family, but a kid, we leave it to readers) for taking selfies. The BJP complained that Rahul was having a taste of "commoners' life".

"Taking selfies at Metro ticket counter--things rich kids do in their rare encounter with a commoners life!" tweeted BJP.

Taking selfies at Metro ticket counter - things rich kids do in their rare encounter with a commoners life! pic.twitter.com/9W6LuGgQTn — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 8, 2018

It is really astonishing to see that political parties have now started attacking each other over selfies. Politicians who are infamous for not talking about real issues like water scarcity, bad roads, farmers' suicide, agrarian crisis, unemployment, lack for good government schools and bad healthcare system, to name a few agonies of voters, have enough time to indulge in selfies and then fight over them.

Karnataka is voting for the 224-member Assembly on May 12. The results of the elections will be declared on May 15. Once the results will be out, we will know who has won the selfie battle between Modi and Rahul.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day