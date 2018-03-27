Naqvi meets EC over Malviya’s tweet on Karnataka poll dates

A BJP delegation led by Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday met Election Commission officials following a major uproar over poll date leak by Amit Malviya.

Moments before the Karnataka election was announced by the EC today, the May 12 poll date was revealed in a tweet by the BJP's Amit Malviya, which triggered controversy. However, Malviya claimed that he was quoting a news channel.

Opposition parties have slammed the ruling BJP government at the Centre following poll date leak by saffron party's head of IT cell Amit Malviya.

Congress in-charge communications Randeep Surjewala wrote: "BJP becomes the 'Super Election Commission' as they announce poll dates for Karnataka even before the EC.

"Credibility of EC is on test. Will EC now issue notice to BJP President, Amit Shah & register an FIR against BJP IT Head for leaking EC's confidential information?" he said.

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote on Twitter: "EC has yet to announce but BJP Headquarters already knows. Amazing." She later asked Malviya why he had 'deleted his tweet'.

However, it was later learnt that Congress's social media in-charge in Karnataka too put out a tweet at the same time - 11.08 am - a good 15 minutes before the announcement.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day