Karnataka elections: BJP chargesheets Congress, here is what it says

A three fold increase in crime, atrocities on Dalits, women and children, attacks on honest officials, killing of Hindu activists, rise in farmer suicides and the rise of the drug mafia. These were the highlights of the chargesheet released by the BJP against the ruling Congress in Karnataka.

The chargesheet released in three booklets listed the alleged failures of law and order, agriculture and ignoring Bengaluru.

Among the charges mentioned was a three fold increase in crime in Karnataka, atrocities on Dalits, women and children, attacks on honest officials, killings of Hindutva activists, steep rise in farmers' suicides in the last three years, drug mafia ruling the roost in Bengaluru and poor infrastructure in the city.

Union Minister for Law and Information and Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the Karnataka government has nothing to show to the public when it seeks votes from them for the May 12 assembly elections.

"Let me tell Siddaramaiah that you have not even four-five outstanding areas of achievements which you can convey (to the public)... you go everywhere (portraying) a negative BJP and negative Yeddyurappa," Prasad said.

The Union Minister said Congress was losing its base across India due to 'misgovernance.' "The record of the Congress is that it could not win a single seat in Tripura or a single seat in Nagaland a traditional pro-Congress bastion for the last 70 years. Congress could not perform in Nagaland and Meghalaya. Nagaland has 88 per cent Christian population," he said.

On the other hand, BJP is in power in 15 states while its allies are Chief Ministers in seven states, Prasad said.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

