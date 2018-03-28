Karnataka elections: A quick guide to number of voters and why the polling percentage will go up

The number of voters has shot up in Karnataka. Elections to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly will be held in a single phase on May 12 while counting would take place on May 15.

The voting percentage this year is also likely to go up when compared to 2013 when it was 71.45. This is likely because there has been a nine per cent increase in the total number of votes.

As per the final rolls in 2018, the total electors including the service electors in Karnataka, the number is 4,96,82,351 as compared to 4,36,85,739 in 2013.

Here is a quick guide to the number of voters in the state:

Male voters are 2,52,05,820 in 2018 as compared to 2,23,15,727 in 2018.

Female voters are 2,44,71,979 in 2018 compared to 2,13,67,912 in 2013.

Transgender voters are 4,552 in 2018 as compared 2,100 in 2013, he added.

There are 15,42,000 young voters in the age group of 18-19 in 2018 as compared to 7,18,000 in 2013.

The young voter's ratio has increased from 1.16 per cent to 2.20 per cent and the gender ratio from 958 to 972 in the same period; while Elector Population (EP) Ratio remained the same.

The number of polling stations has also increased from 52,034 to 56,696 from 2013 to 2018.

An additional 1,850 auxiliary polling stations are also being set up.

There are 56,696 BLOs (Booth Level Officer) in place, one for each polling station.

A total of 76,110 VVPAT machines, 87,819 Ballot Units and 73,185 Control Units would be used.

A total of 3,56,552 polling personnel are required for the 2018 Karnataka assembly elections.

For enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct that has come into force, there would be 1,361 MCC teams, 1,503 Static Surveillance teams, 1542 Flying squads and 1097 Check posts.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

