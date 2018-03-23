Karnataka elections: '30 sitting MLAs likely to lose their seats', says internal survey

At least 30 MLAs in the Congress are unlikely to get tickets for the forthcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections. The Congress in Karnataka has conducted two surveys ahead of the polls and found that the chances of these 30 candidates winning is bleak.

The survey report is now being examined by the high command and a final call on whether to give them tickets or not would be taken. There is a chance that these sitting MLAs may not be given tickets and fresh faces would be roped in instead.

This has also led to a debate between the state and central leadership of the party. While Congress President Rahul Gandhi is in favour of fresh faces, Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah says that winnability should be the only criteria. He argues that the fresh faces as being suggested by the central command may or not win the elections and hence such a risk should not be taken.

The Congress would hold a meeting on March 28 and 29 to take a final call on the candidates. So far the screening committee headed by Madhusudhan Mistry has only analysed those constituencies in which the Congress lost in 2013.

OneIndia News

