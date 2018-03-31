Karnataka elections 2018: Truck load of pressure cookers seized

A truck carrying pressure cookers with pictures of Laxmi Hebbalkar, president of the State Women's Congress Cell, seized by police in Belagavi's Sadashiv Nagar area on Saturday. The truck along with pressure cookers handed over to Election Commission.

The seizure of 'gifts' comes days after the assembly election dates were announced by the Election Commission.

Laxmi Hebbalkar had contested for the Belagavirural constituency in the 2013 Karnataka Legislative elections. She is currently serving as the President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress committee.

Also, Rs 54 lakhs being transported from Ilkal to Bagalkot in a car seized by a special team of Election Commission due to the absence of documents.

Rs 54 lakhs being transported from Ilkal to Bagalkot in a car seized by a special team of Election Commission due to the absence of documents #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/qTX177PcGN — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2018

The Karnataka elections will be held on May 12. The Election Commission also said that the counting would be held on May 15. The polling would be held in a single phase.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

OneIndia News

