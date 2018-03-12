Karnataka elections 2018: Probable list of BJP candidates that's doing rounds on WhatsApp

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 is round the corner. The Election Commission has not declared the schedule for assembly polls, but political parties are frantically exploring all options to grab the maximum number of seats.
Janata Dal (Secular) has already released the list of 126 candidates. The full list is likely to be released after Ugadi. The first list, however, features names only from the JD(S). Its alliance partners BSP and NCP are likely to be accommodated in the second list as the JD(S) will only contest from 58 of the remaining 98 seats.
While the Congress and the BJP are still struggling to scrutinise aspirant's application, a list of candidates has already gone viral on social media.
Earlier, a list of candidates for the 80 constituencies of the Congress went viral on social media. However, the party had not reacted to the issue.
Similarly, the list of 40 candidates for the BJP in January was viral on the social networking site. Now the list of district wise candidates is doing rounds in the Whats App groups.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to release the list of candidates ahead of 2018 Karnataka assembly elections. BJP will finalise the name of the candidates after three rounds of the survey.
The term of the 224-member Karnataka assembly ends in May. The BJP wants to wrest power from the Congress which rules the state now.
Note: These are the candidates name doing rounds in the social media, not officially declared by the party. BJP leaders have refused to comment on the viral names.
Here is the list of district-wise probable BJP candidates doing rounds on social media.
Belgaum district:
- Nipani: Jolle Shashikala Anna Saheb
- Chikkodi: Sadalaga
- Athani: Laxman Savadi
- Kagawada: Bharamagowda Kaage
- Kudachi:
- Raibag: Aihole Duryodhana
- Hukkeri: Ramesh Katti
- Arabhavi: Balachandra Jarakiholi
- Gokak:
- Yamakanaradi: Maruti Mallappa
- Belgaum (South): Abhay Patil
- Savadathi Yallamma: Anand, Vishwanath Mamani
- Bailhongal: Dr. Vishwanath Patil
- Kittur: Shivarudrappa Marehal
- Belgaum (North): Sanjay Patil
- Ramdurga: Shivalingappa Mahadevappa
- Belgaum (Rural):
Bengaluru district
- Malleshwaram: Dr. Ashwath Narayan
- Yalahanka: SR. Vishwanath
- Hebbal: YA Narayanaswamy / Kattasubramanya Naidu
- Rajajinagar: Suresh Kumar
- Mahalakshmi Layout: M. Nagaraj / Harish
- Vijayanagara: Ravindra / Ashwath Narayana
- Govindarajanagar: Umesh Shetty
- Padmanabhanagar: R. Ashok
- Basavanagudi: Ravisubrahmanya
- Dasarahalli: Muniraju
- Bommanahalli: Satish Reddy
- KR Puram: Nandish Reddy
- CV Raman Nagar: Raghu
- Shivajinagar: Nirmal Kumar Surana / Saravanana
- Jayanagar: Vijay M. Krishnappa
- Anekal: Narayanaswamy
- Mahadevapura: Aravind Limbavali
- Sarvagnanagar: Padmanabha Reddy
- Rajarajeshwara Nagar: Shambhavi SM Krishna
- Battarayanapura: A Ravi
- Shantinagar: Srinivasa Murthy
- Gandhinagar:
- Chamarajpet:
- Pulakesinagar:
- BTM Layout:
- Yashwantpur:
Bangaluru Rural District
- Nelamangala: Nagaraju
- Devanahalli: Chandrapappa
- Hosakote: Bachhegowda
- Doddaballapur: Narasimhaswamy
Bagalkot district
- Mudola: Govinda Kaarajola
- Theradala: Shankar Bidari / Siddhu Savadi
- Jamakhandi: Srikanth Kulkarni / Murugesh Nirani
- Bilagi: Murugesh Nirani
- Badami: MK Pattanashetty
- Bagalkot: Errana Charanthimatha
- Hunagund: Doddanna Gowda Patil
Vijayapura
- Muddebahala:
- Devara Hippargi:
- Basavanabagawadi: SK Bellubbi,
- Babaleshwar:
- Bijapur (City): Appu Pattana Shetty
- Nagatana:
- Indi: Ravikant Patil
- Sindagi: Bhusanur Ramesh
Kalburgi
- Afzalpur: MY. Patil,
- Jevargi: Doddappa Naribola,
- Chitrapur: Valmiki Nayak,
- Sedam: Rajkumar Patil
- Chincholi: Sunil Vallyapur
- Gulbarga (Rural): Rayu Nayak Belmangi
- Gulbarga (South): Dattatreya C. Patil Revura
- Gulabarga (North): Naseer Hussain Ustad
Raichur
- Raichur (Rural): Thipparaju,
- Raichur: Shivaraj Patil
- Manvi:
- Devdurga: K.Shivanagowda Nayak,
- Lingeshaguru: Manappa Vajjal
- Sindhanur:
- Maski:
Gadag
- Gadag: Anil Prakash Babu Menasinakai
- Shirahatti: Rappappa Lamani,
- Rona: Kalakappa Bandi,
- Narangunda: CC Patil,
Dharwad
- Navalagund: Patil Munenakoppa Shankar
- Kundagola:
- Hubli- Dharwad (East): Veerabhadrappa Haala Aravi
- Hubli-Dharwad (Central): Jagadish Shettar
- Hubli-Dharwad (West): Arvind Chandrakant Bellad
- Kalagatagi:
Uttar Kannada
- Haliyala: Sunil Hegde
- Sirasi: Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri
- Bhatkal: Shivanand Nayak
- Kumta:
- Yallapur:
- Karwar:
Shivmogga district
- Shimoga (City): KS Eshwarappa,
- Shimoga (Rural):
- Shikaripura: BS Yeddyurappa,
- Tirthahalli: Araga Gyanendra,
- Bhadravathi:
- Sagara: Kumar Bangarappa
Davanagere district
- Honnali: M P Renukacharya,
- Channagiri: Madalaru Virupakshappa,
- Harihara: BP Harish,
- Harapanahalli: Karunakara Reddy,
- Jagalur: SV. Ramachandra,
- Mayakonda: Basavaraju Nayak,
- Davangere (North): SA. Ravindranath,
- Davangere (South): Arvind Jadhav.
Bellary
- Bellary (City): Dr. BK Sundar
- Kudlagi:
- Vijayanagar:
- Kampli: Suresh Babu
- Hagaribommanahalli: Nemiraj Nayak
- Shiraguppa: MS Somalingangappa,
- Huvinahadagali: Chandranayak.
Chiradurga district
- Chitradurga: Tippareddy
- Molakalmooru: S. Thippeswamy
- Challakere: KT Kumaraswamy
- Holalkere: M. Chandrapappa
- Hiriyur
- Hosadurga
Udupi district
- Udupi - B Sudakar Shetty / Raghupathi Bhat,
- Kundapur - Haladi Srinivas Shetty,
- Byndoor - Jayaprakash Hegde,
- Kapu - Lal G R. Mendon,
- Karkala - Sunil Kumar.
Chikmagalur district
- Chikmagalur: CT Ravi,
- Sringeri: DN. Jeevaraj,
- Moodigare: M.P. Kumaraswamy,
- Tarikere: Suresh,
- Kadur: Belli Prakash
Dakshina Kannada district
- Sullia: Angaara,
- Bantwal: Rajesh Naik,
- Puttur: Arun Puttila
- Belthangadi: Harish Poonja,
- Mangalore North: Satyajit Suratkal
- Mangalore South: Badrinath Kamath
- Moodbidre: Umanath Kotian
Kodagu district
- Madikeri: Appachu Ranjan,
- Virajpet - KG Bopaiah
Chamarajanagar district
- Chamarajanagar: Prof. Mallikarjunaiah,
- Hanuru: V. Somanna,
- Kollegal: Nanjundaswamy,
- Gundlupete: Niranjan Kumar
Tumkur district
- Tumkur (Rural): Suresh Gowda,
- Tumkur (City): Jyoti Ganesh / Shivanna,
- Chikkanayakanahalli: J.Maduswamy,
- Shira: Kiran Kumar,
- Tiptur: BC Nagesh,
- Kunigal: Krishnamurthy,
- Turuvekere - Masale Jayaram.
Chikkaballapur district
- Gauribidanur:
- Baagepalli: Jyothi Reddy,
- Chikkaballapur:
- Shidlaghatta:
- Chintamani: MC Sudhakar,
Mysuru district
- Varuna; Kapu Siddalingaswamy
- Periyapattana:
- Krishnaraja Nagar: SA. Ramadas
- Hunasur: Manjunath
- Heggadevevana Kote:
- Nanjangud:
- Chamundeshwari:
- Krishnaraja:
- Chamarajah:
- Narasimharaja:
- T Narasipura:
Mandya district
- Srirangapatna: Nanjundegowda
- Maddur: Laxman Kumar
- Mandya: Siddaraju Gowda
- Malavalli: B Somashekar
- K. R.Pete: Arvind
- Nagamangala: Kishan Gowda
- Melukote: Balakrishna Guruji
Haveri district
- Haveri - Nehru Olekar,
- Hanagal - CM Udasi,
- Shiggavi - Basavaraja Bommai,
- Byadgi - Shivaraj Sajjan,
- Hirekerur- Banakar
- Yadgir
- Yadgir- Veerabasanth Reddy
- Shahapura: Gururaja Patil Shiraval
- Surapur:
- Gurmatkal:
Kolar
- Srinivaspur:
- Mulabagilu:
- KGF: Ramalka
- Bangarapete: Narayanaswamy
- Kolar Malur
Bidar
- Basavakalyana:
- Humanabad:
- Bidar (South):
- Bidar:
- Balkhi:
- Aurada:
Hasan
- Shravanabelagola:
- Belur
- Hassan
- Holenarasipura:
- Arakalgudu
- Sakaleshpur
