Karnataka elections 2018: Probable list of BJP candidates that's doing rounds on WhatsApp

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 is round the corner. The Election Commission has not declared the schedule for assembly polls, but political parties are frantically exploring all options to grab the maximum number of seats.

Janata Dal (Secular) has already released the list of 126 candidates. The full list is likely to be released after Ugadi. The first list, however, features names only from the JD(S). Its alliance partners BSP and NCP are likely to be accommodated in the second list as the JD(S) will only contest from 58 of the remaining 98 seats.

While the Congress and the BJP are still struggling to scrutinise aspirant's application, a list of candidates has already gone viral on social media.

Earlier, a list of candidates for the 80 constituencies of the Congress went viral on social media. However, the party had not reacted to the issue.

Similarly, the list of 40 candidates for the BJP in January was viral on the social networking site. Now the list of district wise candidates is doing rounds in the Whats App groups.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to release the list of candidates ahead of 2018 Karnataka assembly elections. BJP will finalise the name of the candidates after three rounds of the survey.

The term of the 224-member Karnataka assembly ends in May. The BJP wants to wrest power from the Congress which rules the state now.

Note: These are the candidates name doing rounds in the social media, not officially declared by the party. BJP leaders have refused to comment on the viral names.

Here is the list of district-wise probable BJP candidates doing rounds on social media.

Belgaum district:

Nipani: Jolle Shashikala Anna Saheb

Chikkodi: Sadalaga

Athani: Laxman Savadi

Kagawada: Bharamagowda Kaage

Kudachi:

Raibag: Aihole Duryodhana

Hukkeri: Ramesh Katti

Arabhavi: Balachandra Jarakiholi

Gokak:

Yamakanaradi: Maruti Mallappa

Belgaum (South): Abhay Patil

Savadathi Yallamma: Anand, Vishwanath Mamani

Bailhongal: Dr. Vishwanath Patil

Kittur: Shivarudrappa Marehal

Belgaum (North): Sanjay Patil

Ramdurga: Shivalingappa Mahadevappa

Belgaum (Rural):

Bengaluru district

Malleshwaram: Dr. Ashwath Narayan

Yalahanka: SR. Vishwanath

Hebbal: YA Narayanaswamy / Kattasubramanya Naidu

Rajajinagar: Suresh Kumar

Mahalakshmi Layout: M. Nagaraj / Harish

Vijayanagara: Ravindra / Ashwath Narayana

Govindarajanagar: Umesh Shetty

Padmanabhanagar: R. Ashok

Basavanagudi: Ravisubrahmanya

Dasarahalli: Muniraju

Bommanahalli: Satish Reddy

KR Puram: Nandish Reddy

CV Raman Nagar: Raghu

Shivajinagar: Nirmal Kumar Surana / Saravanana

Jayanagar: Vijay M. Krishnappa

Anekal: Narayanaswamy

Mahadevapura: Aravind Limbavali

Sarvagnanagar: Padmanabha Reddy

Rajarajeshwara Nagar: Shambhavi SM Krishna

Battarayanapura: A Ravi

Shantinagar: Srinivasa Murthy

Gandhinagar:

Chamarajpet:

Pulakesinagar:

BTM Layout:

Yashwantpur:

Bangaluru Rural District

Nelamangala: Nagaraju

Devanahalli: Chandrapappa

Hosakote: Bachhegowda

Doddaballapur: Narasimhaswamy

Bagalkot district

Mudola: Govinda Kaarajola

Theradala: Shankar Bidari / Siddhu Savadi

Jamakhandi: Srikanth Kulkarni / Murugesh Nirani

Bilagi: Murugesh Nirani

Badami: MK Pattanashetty

Bagalkot: Errana Charanthimatha

Hunagund: Doddanna Gowda Patil

Vijayapura

Muddebahala:

Devara Hippargi:

Basavanabagawadi: SK Bellubbi,

Babaleshwar:

Bijapur (City): Appu Pattana Shetty

Nagatana:

Indi: Ravikant Patil

Sindagi: Bhusanur Ramesh

Kalburgi

Afzalpur: MY. Patil,

Jevargi: Doddappa Naribola,

Chitrapur: Valmiki Nayak,

Sedam: Rajkumar Patil

Chincholi: Sunil Vallyapur

Gulbarga (Rural): Rayu Nayak Belmangi

Gulbarga (South): Dattatreya C. Patil Revura

Gulabarga (North): Naseer Hussain Ustad

Raichur

Raichur (Rural): Thipparaju,

Raichur: Shivaraj Patil

Manvi:

Devdurga: K.Shivanagowda Nayak,

Lingeshaguru: Manappa Vajjal

Sindhanur:

Maski:

Gadag

Gadag: Anil Prakash Babu Menasinakai

Shirahatti: Rappappa Lamani,

Rona: Kalakappa Bandi,

Narangunda: CC Patil,

Dharwad

Navalagund: Patil Munenakoppa Shankar

Kundagola:

Hubli- Dharwad (East): Veerabhadrappa Haala Aravi

Hubli-Dharwad (Central): Jagadish Shettar

Hubli-Dharwad (West): Arvind Chandrakant Bellad

Kalagatagi:

Uttar Kannada

Haliyala: Sunil Hegde

Sirasi: Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri

Bhatkal: Shivanand Nayak

Kumta:

Yallapur:

Karwar:

Shivmogga district

Shimoga (City): KS Eshwarappa,

Shimoga (Rural):

Shikaripura: BS Yeddyurappa,

Tirthahalli: Araga Gyanendra,

Bhadravathi:

Sagara: Kumar Bangarappa

Davanagere district

Honnali: M P Renukacharya,

Channagiri: Madalaru Virupakshappa,

Harihara: BP Harish,

Harapanahalli: Karunakara Reddy,

Jagalur: SV. Ramachandra,

Mayakonda: Basavaraju Nayak,

Davangere (North): SA. Ravindranath,

Davangere (South): Arvind Jadhav.

Bellary

Bellary (City): Dr. BK Sundar

Kudlagi:

Vijayanagar:

Kampli: Suresh Babu

Hagaribommanahalli: Nemiraj Nayak

Shiraguppa: MS Somalingangappa,

Huvinahadagali: Chandranayak.

Chiradurga district

Chitradurga: Tippareddy

Molakalmooru: S. Thippeswamy

Challakere: KT Kumaraswamy

Holalkere: M. Chandrapappa

Hiriyur

Hosadurga

Udupi district

Udupi - B Sudakar Shetty / Raghupathi Bhat,

Kundapur - Haladi Srinivas Shetty,

Byndoor - Jayaprakash Hegde,

Kapu - Lal G R. Mendon,

Karkala - Sunil Kumar.

Chikmagalur district

Chikmagalur: CT Ravi,

Sringeri: DN. Jeevaraj,

Moodigare: M.P. Kumaraswamy,

Tarikere: Suresh,

Kadur: Belli Prakash

Dakshina Kannada district

Sullia: Angaara,

Bantwal: Rajesh Naik,

Puttur: Arun Puttila

Belthangadi: Harish Poonja,

Mangalore North: Satyajit Suratkal

Mangalore South: Badrinath Kamath

Moodbidre: Umanath Kotian

Kodagu district

Madikeri: Appachu Ranjan,

Virajpet - KG Bopaiah

Chamarajanagar district

Chamarajanagar: Prof. Mallikarjunaiah,

Hanuru: V. Somanna,

Kollegal: Nanjundaswamy,

Gundlupete: Niranjan Kumar

Tumkur district

Tumkur (Rural): Suresh Gowda,

Tumkur (City): Jyoti Ganesh / Shivanna,

Chikkanayakanahalli: J.Maduswamy,

Shira: Kiran Kumar,

Tiptur: BC Nagesh,

Kunigal: Krishnamurthy,

Turuvekere - Masale Jayaram.

Chikkaballapur district

Gauribidanur:

Baagepalli: Jyothi Reddy,

Chikkaballapur:

Shidlaghatta:

Chintamani: MC Sudhakar,

Mysuru district

Varuna; Kapu Siddalingaswamy

Periyapattana:

Krishnaraja Nagar: SA. Ramadas

Hunasur: Manjunath

Heggadevevana Kote:

Nanjangud:

Chamundeshwari:

Krishnaraja:

Chamarajah:

Narasimharaja:

T Narasipura:

Mandya district

Srirangapatna: Nanjundegowda

Maddur: Laxman Kumar

Mandya: Siddaraju Gowda

Malavalli: B Somashekar

K. R.Pete: Arvind

Nagamangala: Kishan Gowda

Melukote: Balakrishna Guruji

Haveri district

Haveri - Nehru Olekar,

Hanagal - CM Udasi,

Shiggavi - Basavaraja Bommai,

Byadgi - Shivaraj Sajjan,

Hirekerur- Banakar

Yadgir

Yadgir- Veerabasanth Reddy

Shahapura: Gururaja Patil Shiraval

Surapur:

Gurmatkal:

Kolar

Srinivaspur:

Mulabagilu:

KGF: Ramalka

Bangarapete: Narayanaswamy

Kolar Malur

Bidar

Basavakalyana:

Humanabad:

Bidar (South):

Bidar:

Balkhi:

Aurada:

Hasan

Shravanabelagola:

Belur

Hassan

Holenarasipura:

Arakalgudu

Sakaleshpur

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

